Israel formally agreed Tuesday to double the amount of freshwater it provides to neighbor Jordan, one of the world's most water-deficient countries.
A new future for Israelis and some Arab countries in the middle east is developing. It's notable that the countries who choose a different path (mainly the ones under Iranian control and occupation) are facing a bleak future of black outs, water shortages and economic chaos.Elharrar traveled to Jordan for a signing ceremony between representatives to the Joint Water Committee that manages bilateral water relations. This capped an arrangement first announced in July. The two countries agreed then that Israel would sell 50 million cubic meters of water a year to Jordan, doubling what it already supplies.
"This represents the largest water sale in the history of the two countries," said Gidon Bromberg, Israel director of the regional environmental group EcoPeace Middle East.
He said that the deal "reflects the growing understanding that the climate crisis already heavily impacting the region must lead to increased cooperation".
Jordan's cooperation with Israel on water predates their 1994 peace treaty. Israel is also a hot, dry country, but desalination technology has opened opportunities for selling freshwater.
