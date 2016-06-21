What's new

Israel and Jordan agree on largest water sale in their history.

Feb 14, 2020
535
-12
475
Country
Morocco
Location
United Kingdom
Israel formally agreed Tuesday to double the amount of freshwater it provides to neighbor Jordan, one of the world's most water-deficient countries.

Elharrar traveled to Jordan for a signing ceremony between representatives to the Joint Water Committee that manages bilateral water relations. This capped an arrangement first announced in July. The two countries agreed then that Israel would sell 50 million cubic meters of water a year to Jordan, doubling what it already supplies.
"This represents the largest water sale in the history of the two countries," said Gidon Bromberg, Israel director of the regional environmental group EcoPeace Middle East.
He said that the deal "reflects the growing understanding that the climate crisis already heavily impacting the region must lead to increased cooperation".
Jordan's cooperation with Israel on water predates their 1994 peace treaty. Israel is also a hot, dry country, but desalination technology has opened opportunities for selling freshwater.
A new future for Israelis and some Arab countries in the middle east is developing. It's notable that the countries who choose a different path (mainly the ones under Iranian control and occupation) are facing a bleak future of black outs, water shortages and economic chaos.

Mar 1, 2019
4,429
-7
4,035
Country
Denmark
Location
Denmark
Trench Broom said:
Israel formally agreed Tuesday to double the amount of freshwater it provides to neighbor Jordan, one of the world's most water-deficient countries.



A new future for Israelis and some Arab countries in the middle east is developing. It's notable that the countries who choose a different path (mainly the ones under Iranian control and occupation) are facing a bleak future of black outs, water shortages and economic chaos.

Saying these nations who are allied with Iran as being under occupation is just uncalled for Iran does have friends you know and than going on to saying they face bleak future.. who the hell do you think you are? The only one facing bleak future here is tiny Israel that can't even sleep because of precieved constant fear.. the power balance has shifted significiantly decades ago not even 3rd party could save you if someone unilaterally wanted to end you.. It would be easier than shouting down the machine for someone whos in coma via life support.. A few greedy money loving jews will not stand their ground in the face of just little precieved danger let alone anything else..
 
Last edited:
FULL MEMBER
Feb 14, 2020
535
-12
475
Country
Morocco
Location
United Kingdom
Titanium100 said:
Saying these nations who are allied with Iran as being under occupation is just uncalled for Iran does have friends you know and than going on to saying they face bleak future.. who the hell do you think you are? The only one facing bleak future here is tiny Israel that can't even sleep because of precieved constant fear.. the power balance has shifted significiantly decades ago not even 3rd party could save you if someone unilaterally wanted to end you.. It would be easier than shouting down the machine for someone whos in coma via life support.. A few greedy money loving jews will not stand their ground in the face of just little precieved danger let alone anything else..
My bad, you're right. Lebanon, Syria, Yemen and Iraq are all flourishing with the Mullah influence, Why just last week Lebanon decided to go without power for a few days as an environmental gesture.

"Israel can't sleep because of constant fear" - Israel ranks as one of the happiest nations on earth. 11th I believe. Not bad considering the "constant fear"

And Israelis have one of the highest life expectancies in the world. All that 'stress and fear' is really getting to them :laugh::laugh:
aryobarzan said:
The thief is now selling what they stole back to the original owners...what a world we live in..
At least you acknowledge that the so-called 'palestine' was Jordanian. They have amnesia and forgot all about the days they were....illegally occupying the so-called 'west bank'.

How's the water situation in Iran? I hear there are some really thirsty Iranians. They even had some protests and riots a few months ago. :cheesy:
 
Feb 17, 2019
1,973
1
6,095
Country
Iran, Islamic Republic Of
Location
Canada
Trench Broom said:
My bad, you're right. Lebanon, Syria, Yemen and Iraq are all flourishing with the Mullah influence, Why just last week Lebanon decided to go without power for a few days as an environmental gesture.

"Israel can't sleep because of constant fear" - Israel ranks as one of the happiest nations on earth. 11th I believe. Not bad considering the "constant fear"

And Israelis have one of the highest life expectancies in the world. All that 'stress and fear' is really getting to them :laugh::laugh:
I would have a very high life expectancy if I sat all day on my butt stealing other people's land and water, milking US taxpayer out of their tax dollars and blackmailing Europeans for an event that may not even have happened in WWII. So yeh life of a thief is good while it lasts.....Yout time is up buddy..:azn::azn:
 
Apr 22, 2010
16,111
10
15,705
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Trench Broom said:
Israel formally agreed Tuesday to double the amount of freshwater it provides to neighbor Jordan, one of the world's most water-deficient countries.



A new future for Israelis and some Arab countries in the middle east is developing. It's notable that the countries who choose a different path (mainly the ones under Iranian control and occupation) are facing a bleak future of black outs, water shortages and economic chaos.

Shouldnt agree be in "quotations" as we know what happened lol
 
Apr 11, 2014
139
-2
212
Country
Israel
Location
Israel
aryobarzan said:
I would have a very high life expectancy if I sat all day on my butt stealing other people's land and water, milking US taxpayer out of their tax dollars and blackmailing Europeans for an event that may not even have happened in WWII. So yeh life of a thief is good while it lasts.....Yout time is up buddy..:azn::azn:
Aren't you guys tiered with the "your times is up" 😂. Not that Israel will ever be in the situation of defeat what you think 400 nuclear weapons of all tips are ment for? And Israel have second strike capabilities with air/ ground/ sea delivery system. While Israel economy and power growing every day our "enemies" stuck in the middle ages with no electricity and poor economy. That why the secular county in the middle east make peace with us. Syria/Lebanon/Hamas/iran none of them can challenge us. That's why iran afraid the most from Israel. We strike and kill your terrorist army almost every Day across the middle east without any responses. The ugly truth
 
Feb 17, 2019
1,973
1
6,095
Country
Iran, Islamic Republic Of
Location
Canada
Adir-mz said:
Aren't you guys tiered with the "your times is up" 😂. Not that Israel will ever be in the situation of defeat what you think 400 nuclear weapons of all tips are ment for? And Israel have second strike capabilities with air/ ground/ sea delivery system. While Israel economy and power growing every day our "enemies" stuck in the middle ages with no electricity and poor economy. That why the secular county in the middle east make peace with us. Syria/Lebanon/Hamas/iran none of them can challenge us. That's why iran afraid the most from Israel. We strike and kill your terrorist army almost every Day across the middle east without any responses. The ugly truth
All I can tell you...Keep up with those swimming lessons..will come handy ..:azn::azn::azn::azn:
 
Jun 4, 2017
1,274
-1
3,398
Country
Iran, Islamic Republic Of
Location
Iran, Islamic Republic Of
Adir-mz said:
Aren't you guys tiered with the "your times is up" 😂. Not that Israel will ever be in the situation of defeat what you think 400 nuclear weapons of all tips are ment for? And Israel have second strike capabilities with air/ ground/ sea delivery system. While Israel economy and power growing every day our "enemies" stuck in the middle ages with no electricity and poor economy. That why the secular county in the middle east make peace with us. Syria/Lebanon/Hamas/iran none of them can challenge us. That's why iran afraid the most from Israel. We strike and kill your terrorist army almost every Day across the middle east without any responses. The ugly truth
its good to see zionists opening up to their bleak geopolitical situation. Virtually every comeback they have with Iran is to remind themselves that they have nukes!!!!... it shows you how weak and afraid they are. and how they realise how few options they have against Iran at this point (the west has thrown everything it had at this point) but speaking of nukes, you know who else had them?? the other disgusting aparthied regime you were allied with in south africa. what happened to them?

their economy used to be prosperous too. and they had far more resources, and geopolitical breathing room then your tiny shit stain could ever dream of.

day by day Iran gets stronger. day by day the west loses interest in your holohoax shaming, taxpayer money milking, bank/media controlling zionist parasites that have infected their countries. leftist are on the rise, and they have no love for israel.

30 years ago Iran was a war exausted country. with almost no real military capability, with 2 major enemies on both flanks. Both those enemies have been neutralized. Iran is as secure geopolitically today as it has ever been in its modern history. .

the zionist entity meanwhile faces Hezbollah on its northern flank. the most elite non-state army on earth. with the capability of precision striking your tiny shit stain into the stone ages (let alone Iran).

Iran also flanks you on SYria, and even every serious weapon in palestinian hands have Iranian DNA.


Iran is surrounding you, destroying your geopolitical breathing room, and has your entire so called "country" by the balls.
keep deluding yourselves with random reports of "super massive IDF strike kills 20000 Iranians, and scared 4000 hezbollah soldiers into mass suicide" headlines your media comes up with.
 
Nov 18, 2019
110
0
221
Country
Netherlands
Location
Netherlands
zartosht said:
its good to see zionists opening up to their bleak geopolitical situation. Virtually every comeback they have with Iran is to remind themselves that they have nukes!!!!... it shows you how weak and afraid they are. and how they realise how few options they have against Iran at this point (the west has thrown everything it had at this point) but speaking of nukes, you know who else had them?? the other disgusting aparthied regime you were allied with in south africa. what happened to them?

their economy used to be prosperous too. and they had far more resources, and geopolitical breathing room then your tiny shit stain could ever dream of.

day by day Iran gets stronger. day by day the west loses interest in your holohoax shaming, taxpayer money milking, bank/media controlling zionist parasites that have infected their countries. leftist are on the rise, and they have no love for israel.

30 years ago Iran was a war exausted country. with almost no real military capability, with 2 major enemies on both flanks. Both those enemies have been neutralized. Iran is as secure geopolitically today as it has ever been in its modern history. .

the zionist entity meanwhile faces Hezbollah on its northern flank. the most elite non-state army on earth. with the capability of precision striking your tiny shit stain into the stone ages (let alone Iran).

Iran also flanks you on SYria, and even every serious weapon in palestinian hands have Iranian DNA.


Iran is surrounding you, destroying your geopolitical breathing room, and has your entire so called "country" by the balls.
keep deluding yourselves with random reports of "super massive IDF strike kills 20000 Iranians, and scared 4000 hezbollah soldiers into mass suicide" headlines your media comes up with.
You are quite delusional if I read this pro-Iran propaganda.
Israel is surrounded by Iran? In Lebanon and Syria, true, but they have no means to really hurt Israel. Israel can strike (and does so) any Iranian target in Syria, by using Lebanon’s airspace. So, where is Israel surrounded? And I didn’t mention Jordan or Egypt, no Iranians there…
If every Palestine weapon has Iranian dna, Israel doesn’t have to be scared of them. Palestinian terrorists have no precision guided weapons. You can scare the Israel population and send them to the bunkers. But as long as the IDF (and specifically their Air Force) can move around free over your so-called Palestine country, and that of Syria and Lebanon, Israel doesn’t have to fear Iran, at all.
 
