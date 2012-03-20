What's new

Israel agrees to increase water supply to Jordan above allocation

T

Trench Broom

FULL MEMBER
Feb 14, 2020
429
-1
346
Country
Morocco
Location
United Kingdom
Regional cooperation :yahoo:

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has agreed to provide Jordan with additional water as a sign that its crisis with the Hashemite Kingdom has abated.

Israel had initially delayed any response to the Hashemite Kingdom’s request for an additional 3 million cubic meters of water above and beyond its annual allocation.

The decision appeared to be timed to correspond with a two-day visit to Israel by US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin.

It’s a gesture Israel can comply with given that rainfalls have increased the level of available water in the Sea of Galilee, also known as the Kinneret.

Israel provides Jordan with 55 million cubic meters of water annually at 3 cents per cubic meter as set out under the terms of the 1994 peace treaty between the two countries.

In 2010, it agreed to expand that annual allocation by 10 million cubic meters at 40 cents a cubic meter. This new 3 million allocation will also cost Jordan 40 cents a cubic meter.
Click to expand...


www.jpost.com

Netanyahu agrees to give Jordan extra water during Austin's visit

It's a gesture Israel can comply with given that rainfalls have increased the level of available water in the Sea of Galilee.
www.jpost.com www.jpost.com
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

MuZammiL Dr. s[1]n
The Silent Soldier l DG ISI Lt. General Akhtar Abdur Rahman
Replies
3
Views
13K
PDF
PDF
emoriphious
US Super Embassies or Imperial CIA Cantonments in Pakistan?
Replies
0
Views
933
emoriphious
emoriphious

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom