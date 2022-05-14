What's new

Israel agrees to equip Ukraine with Blue Spear system through Estonia - report

dani191

Jul 10, 2017
Israel agrees to equip Ukraine with Blue Spear system through Estonia - report

Estonia reportedly asked Israel for its authorization to transfer one Blue Spear (5G SSM) land-to-sea missile system to Ukraine.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Published: MAY 14, 2022 11:24
Blue Spear (5G SSM)

Blue Spear (5G SSM)
(photo credit: ISRAEL AEROSPACE INDUSTRIES)
Israel agreed to Estonia's request to equip Ukraine with the Blue Spear (5G SSM) land-to-sea missile system, Ukrainian journalist Rostyslav Demchuk reported on Friday.

Estonia, which purchased an unspecified number of Blue Spear systems from its manufacturer Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) in October 2021, asked Israel for its authorization to transfer one of the systems to Ukraine's Armed Forces, currently defending Ukraine against the Russian invasion.

Israel complied with the Baltic nation's request, according to Demchuk.


The Blue Spear missile system is one of the most advanced anti-ship missile systems in the world, allowing for launching from land-based platforms with flight at high subsonic speed.

The anti-ship system will be pivotal in Ukraine's southern theater, which mainly revolves around naval battles in the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov.

Russian missile cruiser Moskva is moored in the Ukrainian Black Sea port of Sevastopol, Ukraine, May 10, 2013. (credit: REUTERS/STRINGER/FILE PHOTO)
Russian missile cruiser Moskva is moored in the Ukrainian Black Sea port of Sevastopol, Ukraine, May 10, 2013. (credit: REUTERS/STRINGER/FILE PHOTO)
The Ukrainian report comes following a Ha'aretz report from earlier in May stating Israel is leaning toward expanding its aid to Ukraine, including sending military assistance.

The increase in aid would be a “substantial step” compared with what Israel has already provided, and would be more symbolic and “not include substantial quantities of supplies” because of the aid already provided by the US and European countries, the report said.'

Jerusalem has been trying to strike a balance between Russia and Ukraine, but Ha'aretz quoted a source as saying the US and some European countries expect Israel to take a clearer stance regarding which side it is on “and to back its decision with deeds and not just statements.”
Israel agrees to equip Ukraine with Blue Spear system through Estonia

Estonia reportedly asked Israel for its authorization to transfer one Blue Spear (5G SSM) land-to-sea missile system to Ukraine.
waz

waz

Sep 15, 2006
BHAN85 said:
Dangerous game when Russia has a thousand ways of making Israel life harder using Syrian puppet.
Russia under Putin loved Israel and the last laugh is on him.



Putin kept close personal ties with former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who has repeatedly visited Russia. On Friday, Putin pointed to Russia’s “business-like and trusting relationship” with Netanyahu’s government and expressed hope that Bennett’s government would pursue a “policy of continuity” in Russian-Israeli ties.

Bennett extolled the “great contribution” made by his country’s 1 million Russian speakers, and emphasized “the deep connection between the two countries” while praising Putin for bringing them closer during his 20-year rule.

“I can tell you on behalf of the citizens of Israel that we consider you a true friend of the Jewish people,” Bennett said.

Russia's Putin hosts Israeli PM Bennett

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed hope on Friday that new Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett would continue in the footsteps of his predecessor in maintaining close and “trusting" relations with his country.
In the past;

With the emergence of Putin, though, Israel found the closest thing to a friend it’s ever had in Moscow. Israel and Russia share a common fear of terrorism, and in 2014 Putin was one of the few world leaders to support Israel’s Operation Protective Edge against Hamas, saying “I support Israel’s battle that is intended to keep its citizens protected.” In 2005, Putin became the first Russian president to ever visit Israel, visiting the Western Wall — Judaism’s holiest site — as well as Israel’s Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial, where Putin observed a moment of silence. The Russian president even reportedly purchased an apartment in Tel Aviv for his then-84-year-old Jewish German teacher. Putin returned to Israel in 2012 as the guest of honor at a state dinner and to inaugurate a monument to the Red Army soldiers who defeated Hitler in World War Two.
 
O

Oldman1

May 28, 2011
S Hussain said:
A Jew will always be a Jew
Could be something the Russians said.

Russian missile cruiser Moskva is moored in the Ukrainian Black Sea port of Sevastopol, Ukraine, May 10, 2013. (credit: REUTERS/STRINGER/FILE PHOTO)
Russian missile cruiser Moskva is moored in the Ukrainian Black Sea port of Sevastopol, Ukraine, May 10, 2013. (credit: REUTERS/STRINGER/FILE PHOTO)
Question comes to my mind is why just one. I mean sure it took two to sink the Russian battlecruiser, but still...unless they are copying it or something.
 
BHAN85

BHAN85

Jan 5, 2015
Israel denies equipping Ukraine with Blue Spear through Estonia

Estonia denied asking Israel for its authorization to transfer one Blue Spear (5G SSM) land-to-sea missile system to Ukraine.
Same source now denies the news.

waz said:
Russia under Putin loved Israel and the last laugh is on him.



Putin kept close personal ties with former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who has repeatedly visited Russia. On Friday, Putin pointed to Russia’s “business-like and trusting relationship” with Netanyahu’s government and expressed hope that Bennett’s government would pursue a “policy of continuity” in Russian-Israeli ties.

Bennett extolled the “great contribution” made by his country’s 1 million Russian speakers, and emphasized “the deep connection between the two countries” while praising Putin for bringing them closer during his 20-year rule.

“I can tell you on behalf of the citizens of Israel that we consider you a true friend of the Jewish people,” Bennett said.

apnews.com

Russia's Putin hosts Israeli PM Bennett

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed hope on Friday that new Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett would continue in the footsteps of his predecessor in maintaining close and "trusting" relations with his country.
apnews.com apnews.com


In the past;

With the emergence of Putin, though, Israel found the closest thing to a friend it’s ever had in Moscow. Israel and Russia share a common fear of terrorism, and in 2014 Putin was one of the few world leaders to support Israel’s Operation Protective Edge against Hamas, saying “I support Israel’s battle that is intended to keep its citizens protected.” In 2005, Putin became the first Russian president to ever visit Israel, visiting the Western Wall — Judaism’s holiest site — as well as Israel’s Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial, where Putin observed a moment of silence. The Russian president even reportedly purchased an apartment in Tel Aviv for his then-84-year-old Jewish German teacher. Putin returned to Israel in 2012 as the guest of honor at a state dinner and to inaugurate a monument to the Red Army soldiers who defeated Hitler in World War Two.
Both want a peaceful coexistence in Syria.

But Israel is a USA puppet, and if USA order a suicide, they likely will obbey as European puppets obbey in worst things.
 

