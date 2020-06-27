What's new

Israel Aerospace, UAE weapons maker team up on anti-drone tech

Mohamed Bin Tughlaq

Dec 26, 2020
MARCH 11, 2021

Israel Aerospace Industries said on Thursday it will jointly develop an advanced drone defense system with United Arab Emirates' state-owned weapons maker EDGE.


State-owned IAI, a major Israeli defense firm, said in a statement that the companies will develop a Counter-Unmanned Aircraft System "tailored to the UAE market, with wider-ranging benefits for the MENA region and beyond".

EDGE, tasked with supplying advanced weapons to the UAE armed forces, is focused on developing drones, unmanned vehicles, smart weapons and electronic warfare equipment rather than conventional weaponry.


-------------------------------------

UAE has actully developed already a magnetic shield anti-drone by another UAE company Cusp Technology they are not involved in this team up it is EDGE
 
Titanium100

Mar 1, 2019
In this team up. It seems like Israel wants to be in bed with Cusp technology but it is somehow with EDGE but eventually Israel wants the magnetic shield and this is lobbying and easy dance moves into it
 
