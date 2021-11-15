Israel Aerospace to convert 4 Emirates aircraft to cargo planes

The passenger aircraft will be converted at the new site established in Etihad Engineering’s MRO center in Abu Dhabi.

Israel Aerospace wins UK army robot vehicles tender

15 Nov, 2021 13:58Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) has signed an agreement to convert four B777-300ER passenger aircraft to cargo configuration for Emirates. The aircraft will be converted at the new site established in Etihad Engineering’s MRO center in Abu Dhabi, and the first conversion of the Emirates plane will begin in early 2023. The agreement has potential to provide passenger-to-freighter conversion services to more aircraft.Dubai-based Emirates is the largest operator of B777-300ER aircraft in the world and Emirates SkyCargo is a leading player in the global air cargo industry. This agreement between IAI, the global leader in the cargo conversion industry, and the cargo division of Emirates reflects the emerging strong ties between IAI and the UAE.IAI CEO and president Boaz Levy said, "IAI is proud to partner with the brightest minds in the region to create solutions to the global demand for cargo aircraft. IAI, the world’s leader in cargo conversions, is currently converting the first B777-300ER aircraft, together with GECAS, in order to provide the most optimal solution for the rise in e-commerce. Emirates’ decision to select IAI for the conversion of its passenger aircraft to cargo configuration is a testament to IAI's professional capabilities and IAI’s longstanding international recognition in the field."Emirates Airline and Group chairman and chief executive His Highness (HH) Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum said: "The last two years have put the spotlight on the importance of supply chain connectivity and the availability of air cargo capacity to global communities and economies. Emirates plays a key role in making essential goods available to customers and consumers globally through the capacity available on our wide-body fleet, the reach of our global network, and the advanced infrastructure at our Dubai hub. Today, we are delighted to announce an investment to further expand our freighter capacity. This underscores our commitment to supporting our customers’ requirements, and reflects our confidence in our future growth and status as one of the largest airline cargo carriers in the world."