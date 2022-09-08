What's new

Israel Aerospace Industries showcases Scorpius-G mobile EW system at ADEX

Israel Aerospace Industries showcases Scorpius-G mobile EW system at ADEX​

POSTED ON WEDNESDAY, 07 SEPTEMBER 2022 18:10
Israel Aerospace Industries or IAI is Israel's major aerospace and aviation manufacturer, producing aerial and astronautic systems for both military and civilian usage. On the occasion of ADEX 2022, the Israeli firm is showcasing the Scorpius-G mobile EW system.
Defexpo 2020 Controp to supply Indian army with iSky 50HD uav electro optic system

A model of the Scorpius-G mobile Electronic Warfare (EW) system at the IAI booth. (Picture source: Army Recognition)
Scorpius-G (ELL-8256SB) is a powerful ground-based, state-of-the-art, long-distance RF Electronic Support Measures (ESM) and Electronic Countermeasures (ECM) system. Scorpius-G effectively intercepts, analyzes, locates, tracks and jams a wide variety of airborne and land-based systems including fire control radars, search radars, AEW sensors and SAR.
The system is based on advanced and innovative technology featuring Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA) with Gallium-Nitride (GaN) Solid State Amplifiers (SSA).
The novel design provides exceptional receiver sensitivity and Effective Radiated Power (ERP) transmission, far exceeding those of legacy EW solutions. The enhanced sensitivity and ERP enable Scorpius-G to detect, distort and degrade enemy radars even through their side lobes, greatly increasing the system's jamming effectiveness.
The AESA technology allows for narrow, simultaneous multi-beam operation. Digital multi-beam forming provides unprecedented sensitivity and the ability to target multiple threats individually.
The system can detect very low signals, simultaneously jam numerous emitters over its entire frequency range while covering a wide geographic sector and displays an Electronic Order of Battle (EOB). The system is driven by a pre-programmed Mission Data File (MDF) and can operate automatically.
The system can be mounted on a rugged vehicle atop a rotating pedestal. Multiple Scorpius-G systems can cover larger and more complex regions when deployed in network mode. Scorpius-G can play a key role in air defense against a variety of aerial threats.

