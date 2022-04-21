Israel Adds China’s Yuan for the First Time Ever While Cutting Its Dollar Holdings​

Israel Adds China’s Yuan for the First Time Ever While Cutting Its Dollar Holdings Share with friends Israel’s central bank will add Chinese yuan while slashing its dollar and euro holdings in a move to diversify its reserve allocations and lengthen its investment horizon, according to reports. Moving forward, the yuan will take up 2% of the bank’s reserves, and both the...

April 21, 2022Israel’s central bank will add Chinese yuan while slashing its dollar and euro holdings in a move to diversify its reserve allocations and lengthen its investment horizon, according to reports.Moving forward, the yuan will take up 2% of the bank’s reserves, and both the Canadian and Australian currencies will have 3.5% each, according to the bank’s annual report.The new additions means the euro’s share will fall from 30% to 20%, and the dollar will account for 61%, down from 66.5%.