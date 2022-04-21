What's new

Israel Adds China’s Yuan for the First Time Ever While Cutting Its Dollar Holdings

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
45,565
-5
89,338
Country
China
Location
China

Israel Adds China’s Yuan for the First Time Ever While Cutting Its Dollar Holdings​

April 21, 2022

US-China-Currency.jpg


Israel’s central bank will add Chinese yuan while slashing its dollar and euro holdings in a move to diversify its reserve allocations and lengthen its investment horizon, according to reports.

Moving forward, the yuan will take up 2% of the bank’s reserves, and both the Canadian and Australian currencies will have 3.5% each, according to the bank’s annual report.

The new additions means the euro’s share will fall from 30% to 20%, and the dollar will account for 61%, down from 66.5%.

gvwire.com

Israel Adds China’s Yuan for the First Time Ever While Cutting Its Dollar Holdings

Share with friends Israel’s central bank will add Chinese yuan while slashing its dollar and euro holdings in a move to diversify its reserve allocations and lengthen its investment horizon, according to reports. Moving forward, the yuan will take up 2% of the bank’s reserves, and both the...
gvwire.com gvwire.com
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

beijingwalker
The US dollar's global standing as the top reserve currency has lost ground to China's yuan and others, says IMF
Replies
8
Views
485
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
R
Will Russia Sanctions Accelerate Inflation, Devalue US Dollar and Strengthen Chinese Yuan?
Replies
11
Views
800
northeast
N
beijingwalker
Russia and China bilateral trade moving to the Yuan, gradually replacing the US dollar
2 3 4
Replies
49
Views
2K
Han Patriot
H
Q
Brazil central bank quadruples exposure to Chinese yuan
Replies
0
Views
175
qwerrty
Q
onebyone
Doing without the dollar
Replies
2
Views
241
Burger_King
B

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom