This thread is not aimed at empty criticism with no aim.



But I am starting to wonder where is ISPR. It seems to have vanished off the national discourse since the new DG sahb took over.



ISPR had turned into a stellar oganization with a voice of reason which echoed with all the voices of the nation.



ISPR not only countered terrorism under DG Asim Bajwa's in Gen Raheel's Cabinet.



But also countered totally ridiculous, unfounded anti national propogandas and psychological mind games enemy imposed upon us. Such as missing persons, poison of Hamid Mir, India's threats and adventurism, Kashmir, PTM lar o bar BS etc etc. Under DG Asif Ghafoor in Gen Q J Bajwa's team.



Gen Asif Ghafoor did an absolutely amazing job of winning people's hearts and minds and bridging the great divide that was ever increasing and capitalized by the enemies foreign and domestic.



ISPR is a very, very important organization. Because Christine Fair(I think, if someone can help me find exact quote) said something along the lines that 'it is Pakistan's Army that is holding together Pakistan's social fabric'.



With the appointment of the new DG Babr Iftikhar. ISPR seems to be going through a dormant/latent phase. But he joined only in February so it has been around 5 months. So he could still be finishing some courses/on the job training idk.



But ISPR vanishing like this has left me at least wanting for it's return. I say this because Pakistan has 0, ZERO, NONE, NADA professional media platforms where the state of the country can be discussed without sensationalism, lies or downright paindoo attitude.



Au contraire, watching Gen Asif Ghafoor conduct his detailed, thorough press conferences made me feel like I am watching Al-Jazeera Inside Story. Which is a show I'll admit I like because it provides a balanced, well thought out analysis and has very professional analysts/academia well versed in natsec/economy/geo politics/foreign policy etc etc. Not just a bunch of guys sitting on a show defending the failures of their political parties with whatever lies or excuses they can think of.



ISPR is a wonderful tool in Pakistan's especially Pakistan Army's toolkit. We worked too hard to sharpen it. We shouldn't simply let it fade away.

