What's new

ISPR warns of legal action over ‘malicious allegations’ against army, its leadership

ghazi52

ghazi52

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Mar 21, 2007
79,411
82
131,221
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
.,.,

ISPR warns of legal action over ‘malicious allegations’ against army, its leadership​

The insinuations on social media quoting former finance minister are baseless propaganda, says military’s media wing


News Desk
June 08, 2022

inter services public relations director general maj gen babar iftikhar addresses a press conference in rawalpindi on january 5 2022 photo ispr

Inter Services Public Relations Director General Maj Gen Babar Iftikhar addresses a press conference in Rawalpindi on January 5, 2022. PHOTO: ISPR


The military on Wednesday dismissed allegations hurled against its top leadership by senior journalist Shaheen Sehbai, terming them a ‘baseless propaganda’.

Sehbai, in a tweet, had claimed that former finance minister Shaukat Tarin was asked by the establishment to "betray" former prime minister Imran Khan and help the incumbent premier, Shehbaz Sharif.

"NEUTRAL EXPOSED: I am going to write soon about WHY the Chief Neutral, proved by Shaukat Tareen as Non-Neutral as he asked Tareen to betray IK n help Shehbaz, is so sensitive and DEAD SCARED about his remaining 4 months in office. Something fishy, intriguing, alarming, unpatriotic," Sehbai claimed in a tweet.


However, military’s media wing, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), denied the charge in a statement issued today. "The insinuations by Shaheen Sehbai and some others on social media quoting the Former Finance Minister are baseless propaganda," it said.

"The same has also been duly rebutted by Mr Shaukat Tarin himself. Peddling malicious allegations and blatant lies against the institution and its leadership to promote vested interests is condemnable and institution reserves the right to take legal action against those involved."

Sehbai's claims were also denied by the former finance minister himself in a Twitter post.

"I categorically deny what has been attributed to me by Shaheen Sebhai. I was never asked by anyone in the establishment to leave IK and join Shahbaz Shareef govt," he wrote on his official Twitter handle.


tribune.com.pk

Army warns of legal action over ‘malicious allegations’ | The Express Tribune

The insinuations on social media quoting former finance minister are baseless propaganda, says military’s media wing
tribune.com.pk tribune.com.pk
 
Trango Towers

Trango Towers

ELITE MEMBER
Oct 29, 2016
18,961
-7
22,514
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
ghazi52 said:
.,.,

ISPR warns of legal action over ‘malicious allegations’ against army, its leadership​

The insinuations on social media quoting former finance minister are baseless propaganda, says military’s media wing


News Desk
June 08, 2022

inter services public relations director general maj gen babar iftikhar addresses a press conference in rawalpindi on january 5 2022 photo ispr

Inter Services Public Relations Director General Maj Gen Babar Iftikhar addresses a press conference in Rawalpindi on January 5, 2022. PHOTO: ISPR


The military on Wednesday dismissed allegations hurled against its top leadership by senior journalist Shaheen Sehbai, terming them a ‘baseless propaganda’.

Sehbai, in a tweet, had claimed that former finance minister Shaukat Tarin was asked by the establishment to "betray" former prime minister Imran Khan and help the incumbent premier, Shehbaz Sharif.

"NEUTRAL EXPOSED: I am going to write soon about WHY the Chief Neutral, proved by Shaukat Tareen as Non-Neutral as he asked Tareen to betray IK n help Shehbaz, is so sensitive and DEAD SCARED about his remaining 4 months in office. Something fishy, intriguing, alarming, unpatriotic," Sehbai claimed in a tweet.


However, military’s media wing, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), denied the charge in a statement issued today. "The insinuations by Shaheen Sehbai and some others on social media quoting the Former Finance Minister are baseless propaganda," it said.

"The same has also been duly rebutted by Mr Shaukat Tarin himself. Peddling malicious allegations and blatant lies against the institution and its leadership to promote vested interests is condemnable and institution reserves the right to take legal action against those involved."

Sehbai's claims were also denied by the former finance minister himself in a Twitter post.

"I categorically deny what has been attributed to me by Shaheen Sebhai. I was never asked by anyone in the establishment to leave IK and join Shahbaz Shareef govt," he wrote on his official Twitter handle.


tribune.com.pk

Army warns of legal action over ‘malicious allegations’ | The Express Tribune

The insinuations on social media quoting former finance minister are baseless propaganda, says military’s media wing
tribune.com.pk tribune.com.pk
Click to expand...
Haramis
When they meet their maker what will they say...we bowed to America b4 you ?? Lanti lotas
 
Acetic Acid

Acetic Acid

FULL MEMBER
May 10, 2021
430
-2
1,157
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
ghazi52 said:
.,.,

ISPR warns of legal action over ‘malicious allegations’ against army, its leadership​

The insinuations on social media quoting former finance minister are baseless propaganda, says military’s media wing


News Desk
June 08, 2022

inter services public relations director general maj gen babar iftikhar addresses a press conference in rawalpindi on january 5 2022 photo ispr

Inter Services Public Relations Director General Maj Gen Babar Iftikhar addresses a press conference in Rawalpindi on January 5, 2022. PHOTO: ISPR


The military on Wednesday dismissed allegations hurled against its top leadership by senior journalist Shaheen Sehbai, terming them a ‘baseless propaganda’.

Sehbai, in a tweet, had claimed that former finance minister Shaukat Tarin was asked by the establishment to "betray" former prime minister Imran Khan and help the incumbent premier, Shehbaz Sharif.

"NEUTRAL EXPOSED: I am going to write soon about WHY the Chief Neutral, proved by Shaukat Tareen as Non-Neutral as he asked Tareen to betray IK n help Shehbaz, is so sensitive and DEAD SCARED about his remaining 4 months in office. Something fishy, intriguing, alarming, unpatriotic," Sehbai claimed in a tweet.


However, military’s media wing, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), denied the charge in a statement issued today. "The insinuations by Shaheen Sehbai and some others on social media quoting the Former Finance Minister are baseless propaganda," it said.

"The same has also been duly rebutted by Mr Shaukat Tarin himself. Peddling malicious allegations and blatant lies against the institution and its leadership to promote vested interests is condemnable and institution reserves the right to take legal action against those involved."

Sehbai's claims were also denied by the former finance minister himself in a Twitter post.

"I categorically deny what has been attributed to me by Shaheen Sebhai. I was never asked by anyone in the establishment to leave IK and join Shahbaz Shareef govt," he wrote on his official Twitter handle.


tribune.com.pk

Army warns of legal action over ‘malicious allegations’ | The Express Tribune

The insinuations on social media quoting former finance minister are baseless propaganda, says military’s media wing
tribune.com.pk tribune.com.pk
Click to expand...
Lol
Talking about leagl action

PMLN called bajwa beghairat and kutta and now he along with all his generals is saluting and protecting them.

This is the auqat of these generals

Wasting tax payers money on these haramkhors
 
S

Sal12

FULL MEMBER
Aug 3, 2013
963
0
1,759
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
People don't even want to see the faces of traitors and here they are threating us for taking action. Since when Bajwa has started taking action in his tenure.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 10, Members: 4, Guests: 6)

Similar threads

khansaheeb
Army takes 'strong exception' to attempts made to drag its leadership in political discourse: ISPR
Replies
11
Views
295
mudas777
M
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
RANA SANAULLAH SIGNALS TOUGH ACTION AFTER PTI PLANS ISLAMABAD LONG MARCH
2 3 4
Replies
48
Views
1K
maithil
M
muhammadhafeezmalik
Defection of MPAs: A politically strong but legally weak case of PTI
Replies
1
Views
172
Desprado
D
AZ1
US, India call on Pakistan to take ‘irreversible action’ against terrorism
2 3 4 5 6
Replies
84
Views
3K
Abid123
Abid123
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
I spoke nothing but the truth, says ex-judge Wajihuddin Ahmed
Replies
11
Views
824
Turingsage
Turingsage

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom