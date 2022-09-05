What's new

ISPR responds to Imran Khan anti Pakistan Army statement

O

Olympus81

FULL MEMBER
Apr 18, 2022
1,147
2
1,623
Country
Thailand
Location
Thailand
Establishment ka masla ek hai.

We overthrew successive governments and the public rejoiced and overwhelmingly supported us.

Why did it not happen this time round? Kyo public neutral ho gai hai? Yeh baat khaai jaa rahi hai inko.
 
Asimzranger

Asimzranger

SENIOR MEMBER
Oct 6, 2016
2,888
3
6,527
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Deep grief over the statements of Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz, Asif Zardari, Khawaja Asif and Ayaz Sadiq!! ....
Oh Sorry, I thought they were awake !!
 
Last edited:
IceCold

IceCold

PDF VETERAN
May 1, 2007
18,067
9
22,724
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
ISPR ki g kyn phat rahi ha? Kya galat kaha ha IK na?
Doesnt this boot polisha cheery blossom and Zardari kutta both want to either give this current haram khor an extension or bring someone who is equally haramkhor if not more? Considering the lot that we have, the chances of the latter happening are much more. IK has only pointed out the obvious.
 
S

Shabi1

FULL MEMBER
Apr 17, 2006
1,949
7
2,835
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Facepalm moment, ISPR should have stayed quiet, now they are implying they do not agree with IK's statement that should be selected on merit.
 
Winchester

Winchester

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 12, 2014
4,117
8
7,003
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
The Army leadership has come out in the open against the Pakistani people.

Same playbook as the Egyptian Army. Corrupt crooks backed by tanks and bullets.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

HAIDER
PML-N ACTIVATES ‘STRATEGIC MEDIA CELL’ TO MALIGN IMRAN KHAN, PTI
Replies
9
Views
234
ghazi52
ghazi52
muhammadhafeezmalik
Will the DG ISPR decide whether it was a conspiracy or not? Imran Khan
2 3 4
Replies
53
Views
2K
Mav3rick
Mav3rick
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Controversial statement: Govt hints at arrest of Imran Khan
2 3
Replies
30
Views
691
Invicta
Invicta
LeGenD
  • Locked
ISPR responds over audio message of former COAS General (R) Aslam Baig against General Bajwa
Replies
0
Views
744
LeGenD
LeGenD
khansaheeb
Army takes 'strong exception' to attempts made to drag its leadership in political discourse: ISPR
Replies
11
Views
379
mudas777
M

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom