ISPR responds to Imran Khan anti Pakistan Army statement

Lo g ab Ume Hareem shah ki kuty wali honi hy. Aur PMLN ki leadership k wo sb clips aa jian gy jo wo new chief k liy khety thy aur tb Army Bhang k nashy main mast thi
Lol Bajwa realising he cant have his guy posted as COAS without some sort of input from Khan Sahib. Khan sahib showing he is now an undeniable reality in Pakistan's power circles. The ISPR can say whatever...
ISPR head is an egghead, previous one Asif Gafoor makes this one look like an idiot…Nokar ho nokar ban k raho itni tumhari auqat hoti attitude dikhanay wali to few thousands salary k liye sari zindagi salute na maartay