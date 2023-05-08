ISPR press release against Imran khan on May 8 2023

اقدام قتل
Is a very serious allegation in the law of Pakistan.
Imran khan should present evidence to support his اقدام قتل allegations against military officers.
I agree with ISPR.
let him file FIR against faisal naseer , and let the court decide he is guilty just like standard procedure in pakistan , no one is above the law
Indians pe daal do.They work in stealth mode so how can he give evidence in the courts of law. What can be investigated is who is responsible for these kidnappings, torture, false propaganda, videos, cases. Somebody is responsible and ordering them?