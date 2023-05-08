What's new

ISPR press release against Imran khan on May 8 2023

Chutia organisation is at it again. The charade of change with leadership is finally gone. Not that we expected anything different from this chutia idaara in the first place.
 
اقدام قتل
Is a very serious allegation in the law of Pakistan.
Imran khan should present evidence to support his اقدام قتل allegations against military officers.
I agree with ISPR.
 
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1655603254200512512

to jub kisi per shak ho to fir kati jati hai, jis per shak ho,
to fir kato aur criminal ko search karo wo jo bhi hai,
aur criminal ko police search ker k deti hai.. lol

idhar to fir bhi nahi katnay di ja rahi...
 
They work in stealth mode so how can he give evidence in the courts of law. What can be investigated is who is responsible for these kidnappings, torture, false propaganda, videos, cases. Somebody is responsible and ordering them?
 
let him file FIR against faisal naseer , and let the court decide he is guilty just like standard procedure in pakistan , no one is above the law
 
SHO of wazir abad who recorded the attacker interview within few minutes of the attack has been killed few days ago in disguise of heart attack , now company have upper hand in this case , but people are not chutiaa we all knew who is behind that murder attempt
 

