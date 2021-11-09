ISPR official confirms Pakistan is indigenously developing 155 mm Artillery Gun.

Pakistan Strategic Forum
@ForumStrategic
·
1h
ISPR official confirms that Pakistan is indigenously developing 155 mm Artillery Gun. Currently its under development at Heavy Industries Taxila
Merged it with your thread . however congratulations so many encouraging news regarding defence related development coming in this year for Pakistan.Already posted my friend.
Heavy Industry Taxila Testing an Indigenous Artillery Gun !Pakistan's Heavy Industries Taxila (HIT) is testing an indigenously made 155 mm towed artillery gun. Reportedly, It will soon be put into service by the Pakistan Army Artillery Corps.defence.pk