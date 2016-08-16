ISPR launches 'Har Ghari Tayyar Kamran' as tribute to martyrs on Defence Day

RAWALPINDI – Pakistan Army’s Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) has paid homage to the nation’s martyrs and heroes with the song "Har Ghari Tayyar Kamran” on the occasion of Defence Day.



Defence Day is celebrated with national enthusiasm and patriotism every year on September 6 across Pakistan. On the same day in 1965, the brave protectors of the nation responded to Indian aggression and successfully repulsed their military attack. On this day, every Pakistani is proud of the bravery, patriotism and defence capabilities of the army and it is also an assurance that the security of the motherland is in worthy hands.



ISPR has released the remake song to pay homage to the heroes and martyrs of September 6, 1965, keeping in view the public aspirations and spirit. The song was released on ISPR’s YouTube channel. As soon as it was published, the song went viral on social media with thousands of people viewing it and paying tribute to the sacrifices of the nation’s protectors.



The song "Har Ghari Tayyar Kamran" has been popular since the 80’s and resonates with every Pakistani citizen. The song was originally written by Zafarullah Chashni and composed by Niaz Ahmed while singer Khalid Waheed was the vocalist.



The remake song has Ali Azmat, Ali Hamza, Ali Noor and Asim Azhar in the music video shot in Pakistan Military Academy Kakul.