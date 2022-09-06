ISPR has put some new song as an ad on Youtube.

After 71, this is the lowest popularity Pak Army is going through, and ironically they blame Imran Khan is for that.



Army cannot run state affairs. Times and again they've tried and refused to learn every-time. The stubbornness that comes handy in war is killing Pakistan at the time of peace. Retreat is an instant in your minds so you'll push the pedal until you break something again... even if its your own country.



Solders who die in wars serving the country are not the same people who terroris Nation through Martial Laws... but all try to hide behind marters as their own faces are too ugly to show.



Pakistan Zindabad.