ISPR has put some new song as an ad on Youtube.

Jan 26, 2022
Clicked on a video and an ISPR song came on as an ad, this is the level ISPR has fallen to, there was a time when people waited for new ISPR songs to come out and shared them on different social media sites on their own.
I just skipped the ad immediately.
 
Aug 15, 2015
Clicked on a video and an ISPR song came on as an ad, this is the level ISPR has fallen to, there was a time when people waited for new ISPR songs to come out and shared them on different social media sites on their own.
I just skipped the ad immediately.
Army saved so much money by revoking medical facility of some rogue retired personnel that they can afford ads on YouTube. :omghaha:
 
Oct 27, 2013
Feel sorry for the soldiers desperately trying to regain the lost trust/dignity

Bajwa will go down in history as one of the most hated and controversial Pak Army Chiefs...
 
Aug 18, 2014
Feel sorry for the soldiers desperately trying to regain the lost trust/dignity

Bajwa will go down in history as one of the most hated and controversial Pak Army Chiefs...
Responsibility falls on soldiers as well. For a Muslim which 99% Pakistan Army is , it’s your duty to stand for truth.

They need to wake up and say enough is enough. People of Pakistan woke up and are supporting Khan, it’s time people in forces say enough is enough. They are willing to die for the country but are afraid of court Marshal?
 
Dec 15, 2009
After 71, this is the lowest popularity Pak Army is going through, and ironically they blame Imran Khan is for that.

Army cannot run state affairs. Times and again they've tried and refused to learn every-time. The stubbornness that comes handy in war is killing Pakistan at the time of peace. Retreat is an instant in your minds so you'll push the pedal until you break something again... even if its your own country.

Solders who die in wars serving the country are not the same people who terroris Nation through Martial Laws... but all try to hide behind marters as their own faces are too ugly to show.

Pakistan Zindabad.
 

