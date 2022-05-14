ISPR & GEO cooperation in entertainment media

RescueRanger said: Well these are two separate issues. I’m not for jumping on the anti army bandwagon - my grievances are with a few specific people. Click to expand...

These are NOT separate issues. I edited my comment but I'll repeat it here:Let's not forget that we were fed that this particular news channel was a hub for the anti-pakistan crowd. The very ppl they were using us to brand as traitors (even though it was correct) they are now doing collabs with. Doesn't that bother you?