ISPR & GEO cooperation in entertainment media

So after all that abuse & drama, it's back to doing collabs just like with pmln/ppp/ptm. Then they & their poodles have the audacity to question why the awaam is furious at them & is supporting IK.
5th gEneRAtiOn wARfaRe
I don’t see any problem in this. What exactly is your point here OP?
Well these are two separate issues. I’m not for jumping on the anti army bandwagon - my grievances are with a few specific people.The point is that they're cooperating & promoting news channels that openly support terroriss 7 traitors.
You are entitled to YOUR opinion as I am entitled to MINE!These are NOT separate issues.
When you countered my expressed opinion fella! and remind me again you engaged caps locks on their response first?Relax, buddy. Where did I tell you to not voice your opinion?
I’m not for jumping on the anti army bandwagon
Yes but I don’t want any part of the bashing bandwagon. Let’s keep things in perspective. Anyway let’s not argue and let’s allow others to debate.This wasn't an anti-army post btw. It was for a "few ppl". Same ones u have a problem with
Yes but I don’t want any part of the bashing bandwagon. Let’s keep things in perspective. Anyway let’s not argue and let’s allow others to debate.
Bahi jan read my last post - please don’t argue and let others comment now. I’m not going to be part of any anti army campaign on PDF. My grevience is with a select few - bashing ISPR constantly is not okay in my book.LMFAO what?!?! I can't counter your opinion??? If you don't want a debate then say so. Why so worried about caps locks? caps are to show emphasis. please tell me you knew this already.....