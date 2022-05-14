What's new

ISPR & GEO cooperation in entertainment media

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1525493727569096704

So after all that abuse & drama, it's back to doing collabs just like with pmln/ppp/ptm. Then they & their poodles have the audacity to question why the awaam is furious at them & is supporting IK.

5th gEneRAtiOn wARfaRe
What a sad day for Pak Military. Those who they themselves branded as traitors are now their official media persons. The 5th gen warfare which we the citizens voluntarily fought for them will now be lead by Geo. Good luck with that.
 
RescueRanger said:
I don’t see any problem in this. What exactly is your point here OP?
The point is that they're cooperating & promoting a news channel that openly support terrorists & traitors.

Let's not forget that we were fed that this particular news channel was a hub for the anti-pakistan crowd. The very ppl they were using us to brand as traitors (even though it was correct) they are now doing collabs with. Doesn't that bother you?
 
RescueRanger said:
Well these are two separate issues. I’m not for jumping on the anti army bandwagon - my grievances are with a few specific people.
These are NOT separate issues. I edited my comment but I'll repeat it here:

Let's not forget that we were fed that this particular news channel was a hub for the anti-pakistan crowd. The very ppl they were using us to brand as traitors (even though it was correct) they are now doing collabs with. Doesn't that bother you?
 
RescueRanger said:
When you countered my expressed opinion fella! 🙂 and remind me again you engaged caps locks on their response first? 🤣
LMFAO what?!?! I can't counter your opinion??? If you don't want a debate then say so. Why so worried about caps locks? caps are to show emphasis. please tell me you knew this already.....

RescueRanger said:
Yes but I don’t want any part of the bashing bandwagon. Let’s keep things in perspective. Anyway let’s not argue and let’s allow others to debate.
Click to expand...

Then don't bash? Literally no one is forced you to say anything. I for one am not going to let this go until they rectify their mistakes.
 
EternalMortal said:
LMFAO what?!?! I can't counter your opinion??? If you don't want a debate then say so. Why so worried about caps locks? caps are to show emphasis. please tell me you knew this already.....
Bahi jan read my last post - please don’t argue and let others comment now. I’m not going to be part of any anti army campaign on PDF. My grevience is with a select few - bashing ISPR constantly is not okay in my book.

Let’s agree to disagree and move on.
 

