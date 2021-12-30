Isn't your intellectual curiosity demanding a reasonable answer to Miaaaannnn! ?

CriticalThought
SENIOR MEMBER
- Oct 10, 2016
- 6,997
- 15
- Country
-
- Location
-
My thread has been locked again:
I agree we shouldn't be violating forum rules, but since we have touched on this topic, shouldn't we bring it to a logical conclusion? And by that, I mean putting to rest all the questions raised in the video posted by @Verve along with the questions raised on Al-Muhannad 'Alal Mufannad (I forget if it is included in Verve's video or not).
So @WebMaster @The Eagle @waz @Horus @Foxtrot Alpha @krash @Kambojaric here is the deal: If you allow only myself to post knowledgeable answers based on references, we can put this entire episode to the side. I mean, gentlemen, just imagine, in maybe 20, 30, 50 years you are reclining on a rocking chair, mug of hot chocolate with a cinnamon stick in it warming your hands, when your grandson asks you "Grampa what are the intellectual basis of Al-Muhannad 'Alal Mufannad?" and you let out a deep sigh and say "Child! CriticalThought was about to tell us all, but unfortunately it was against forum rules". And your grandson will be like "Really, Grampa????? Seriously?????????" and dear old Grandma will find that exact time to whine about how grampa was always a useless, lay about, wastrel and a waste of air. At that point your entire life will come crashing around you, you will think back to this time, and you will wish "If only I hadn't been so anal about enforcing forum rules". But then it will be too late. Imagine on your deathbed asking you grandson to check if CriticalThought has answered, only to realize you locked the thread yourself....
Please give this a serious thought. I do not ask for an endless religious discussion. I just want to satiate the intellectual curiosity that so many hold regarding these questions.
Should discussion be allowed on questions raised by Engineer Muhammad Ali Mirza?
My recent thread discussing the theological controversies created by Engineer Muhammad Ali Mirza has been locked: https://defence.pk/pdf/threads/aldrb-almxnd-yli-r-s-almfnd.731638/ I created a thread to raise the question of why it has been locked, and that thread was then shifted to GHQ...
defence.pk
I agree we shouldn't be violating forum rules, but since we have touched on this topic, shouldn't we bring it to a logical conclusion? And by that, I mean putting to rest all the questions raised in the video posted by @Verve along with the questions raised on Al-Muhannad 'Alal Mufannad (I forget if it is included in Verve's video or not).
So @WebMaster @The Eagle @waz @Horus @Foxtrot Alpha @krash @Kambojaric here is the deal: If you allow only myself to post knowledgeable answers based on references, we can put this entire episode to the side. I mean, gentlemen, just imagine, in maybe 20, 30, 50 years you are reclining on a rocking chair, mug of hot chocolate with a cinnamon stick in it warming your hands, when your grandson asks you "Grampa what are the intellectual basis of Al-Muhannad 'Alal Mufannad?" and you let out a deep sigh and say "Child! CriticalThought was about to tell us all, but unfortunately it was against forum rules". And your grandson will be like "Really, Grampa????? Seriously?????????" and dear old Grandma will find that exact time to whine about how grampa was always a useless, lay about, wastrel and a waste of air. At that point your entire life will come crashing around you, you will think back to this time, and you will wish "If only I hadn't been so anal about enforcing forum rules". But then it will be too late. Imagine on your deathbed asking you grandson to check if CriticalThought has answered, only to realize you locked the thread yourself....
Please give this a serious thought. I do not ask for an endless religious discussion. I just want to satiate the intellectual curiosity that so many hold regarding these questions.