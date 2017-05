Testing times for Yogi govt as saffron outfits run riot in UP



The Yogi Adityanath government is under pressure to curb rising violence by right-wing Hindu groups that escalated this month. Despite the new DGP’s warning of crackdown on hooligans, rightwingers haven’t stopped their violence.







Rising right-wing violence has put the Yogi Adityanath government under pressure to curb vigilante groups going on rampage.(PTI)

A controversy erupted in Agra last week when international models visiting Taj Mahal were asked to remove their saffron stoles before entering the monument.



The activists of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal staged a demonstration at the eastern gate of Taj Mahal on April 22.



The union government, however, denied any ban on religious symbols at the monument.



“There is no restriction on colour, religious design or inscriptions on the scarves or dresses of visitors coming to see the Taj Mahal,” said Union minister for culture and tourism Mahesh Sharma.



On April 22, VHP and Bajrang Dal activists manhandled a circle officer at Fatehpur Sikri, 36 kilometres from Agra. Later in the evening, the protestors attacked the Sadar police station.





The agitators also torched the motorcycle of sub-inspector Santosh Kumar at Pratappura crossing. The incident was the fallout of a local dispute involving members of two communities.



In another incident in Mathura on April 22, a delegation of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), led by Meghshyam Gautam who runs a car parking lot, met SSP Mohit Gupta to complain against the misbehaviour of sub-inspector Pawan Agnihotri.



However, the meeting took an ugly turn after a heated exchange of words and a BJYM activist was arrested.



In Meerut, a youth was assaulted by alleged activists of Hindu Yuva Vahini (HVY) on April 13 when he was going to drop his fiancé at her home.



On April 12, HYV activists barged into a house in Shastri Nagar locality of Meerut and dragged out a couple – a Muslim man and a Hindu girl – and reportedly roughed them up.



State convenor of HYV PK Mall, however, denied involvement of the organisation in any of the incidents.



“No member of the Hindu Yuva Vahini is involved in any act of violence. It is a deliberate attempt to defame the organisation. All of a sudden everyone is claiming to be a member of the Vahini, especially those who are breaking the law. It is a conspiracy and police must look into it,” said Mall.



The HYV was set up Adityanath in 2002.



Last week, UP’s new director general of police, Sulkhan Singh had said that no vigilantism in the name of cow slaughter and harassment of girls would be tolerated.



Manoj Dixit, head of department of public administration, Lucknow University, said the BJP government needs to check rowdy elements breaking the law in the name of cow vigilantism and social policing.







"If the government fails of check acts of violence, what will be the difference left between previous Samajwadi Party government and the present Yogi regime? The SP government's failure on law and order front was one of the reasons that led to its defeat in the assembly election," he added.