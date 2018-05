Many Pakistanis sometimes complain about Afghan refugees and want them to return to their country. But Afghans have their own compulsions and are forced to stay in Pakistan due to problems like unemployment, political instability and bad economy etc.



This is where Indian role is useful. By doing reconstruction of Afghanistan, Indians are restoring a semblance of political stability and economic health of the war torn country. This should steadily facilitate the return of Afghans to their own country.



Am I right or wrong?

