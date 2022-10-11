What's new

ISNR 2022: W Motors displays its Giath Smart Patrol

As the foremost manufacturer of high-performance luxury hypercars in the Middle East, W Motors is at the forefront of next-generation design and development. The firm is displaying its Giath Smart Patrol during ISNR Abu Dhabi, the International Exhibition of National Security and Resilience.
Army Recognition Global Defense and Security news

Giath Smart Patrol on the Dubai Police booth, ISNR 2022, United Arab Emirates. (Picture source: Army Recognition)

Developed in response to market demand for a new breed of mobile policing solutions, the Special Force Vehicle is exclusively designed in UAE by W Motors, as the most advanced police vehicle in the world. The name ‘‘Ghiath’’ was given by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai.

EXTERIOR

The Ghiath Smart Patrol represents a radical departure from classic security vehicle development and ushers in a new era of innovation-led high-tech defense and security capability. Featuring W Motors’ distinctive DNA, the Ghiath Smart Patrol is modern and sleek with strong lines highlighting powerful muscles.

INTERIOR

The interior was designed around the comfort and needs of police officers. The Ghiath Smart Patrol features a custom-built rear bench, protective cage, specially designed compartment in the boot to store rescue and safety equipment as well as a custom-built drone box with an advanced drone on board.

TECHNOLOGY

The Ghiath Smart Patrol integrates highly advanced technologies including emergency lights, 360-degree deployable periscope camera, 8 exterior surveillance cameras and a facial and license plate recognition system.

The integrated 16-inch screen and a powerful onboard computer are linked to the main control center that connects with the dispatcher and syncs with the passenger display. A driver behavior camera monitors the officer while the in-cabin monitoring is equipped for front ADAS.

