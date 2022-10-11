ISNR 2022: UAE Ministry of Interior showcases Gepard armored vehicle | Defense News October 2022 Global Security army industry | Defense Security global news industry army year 2022 | Archive News year At ISNR 2022, the Ministry of Interior UAE is showcasing the Gepard armored vehicle.

ISNR Abu Dhabi, the International Exhibition of National Security and Resilience brings together a unique networking platform for the national & cyber security community to accelerate public-private collaboration for a safer connected world. At ISNR 2022, the Ministry of Interior UAE is showcasing the Gepard armored vehicle.For mission specific tasks such as peacekeeping operations or convoy escort, EOD, Ambulance, Urban or Border patrolling, GEPARD – ASV armored security vehicle is a modular vehicle which is completely flexible and adoptable for such tasks.Its impressive power generated by a 6.7L v8 Ford ensures power and resilience through all terrains. GEPARD has enough capacity of 8 crew member including driver and commander but the best part is that seating configuration can be adjusted as per requirement of client.GEPARD – ASV weighs 7.6 ton and can carry a pay load of up to 1.5 ton. GEPARD offers protection against all small arms, hand grenades and fragmentation with its standard CEN B6 protection level. GEPARD – ASV is capable of carrying both remote and manual weapon systems.