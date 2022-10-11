What's new

ISNR 2022: UAE Ministry of Interior showcases Gepard armored vehicle

ISNR Abu Dhabi, the International Exhibition of National Security and Resilience brings together a unique networking platform for the national & cyber security community to accelerate public-private collaboration for a safer connected world. At ISNR 2022, the Ministry of Interior UAE is showcasing the Gepard armored vehicle.
Armored vehicle Gepard of the UAE Ministry of Interior. (Picture source: Army Recognition)

For mission specific tasks such as peacekeeping operations or convoy escort, EOD, Ambulance, Urban or Border patrolling, GEPARD – ASV armored security vehicle is a modular vehicle which is completely flexible and adoptable for such tasks.

Its impressive power generated by a 6.7L v8 Ford ensures power and resilience through all terrains. GEPARD has enough capacity of 8 crew member including driver and commander but the best part is that seating configuration can be adjusted as per requirement of client.

GEPARD – ASV weighs 7.6 ton and can carry a pay load of up to 1.5 ton. GEPARD offers protection against all small arms, hand grenades and fragmentation with its standard CEN B6 protection level. GEPARD – ASV is capable of carrying both remote and manual weapon systems.

At ISNR 2022, the Ministry of Interior UAE is showcasing the Gepard armored vehicle.
