Ismat Gul, The Woman Behind Halal Accreditation

In conversation with Ismat Gul Khattak, Director General of Pakistan National Accreditation Council (PNAC), this episode explores accreditation body of Pakistan. What accreditation is? What role they play in export and import of Pakistan? What’s her background? How she was able to achieve all that she has? Was her visit to 50 different countries for professional arrangements? What’s ‘Gateway to Halal Trade’ conference is all about? What are the opportunities for Pakistan in ‘Halal accreditation’? Why are we still stuck in ‘government job mentality'? Tune in to know more on her interesting story, on how despite being a female she made it all possible for her, what’s her message to youth and where she sees Pakistan in coming years!