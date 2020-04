Linked to Viral Outbreak, Cambodian Muslims Facing Backlash

As of Monday afternoon, Cambodia had reported 86 positive cases of COVID-19. The most recent spike was attributed to a group of 31 French tourists who tested positive over the weekend in the port-resort town of Sihanoukville

On Wednesday, March 17, government spokesperson Phay Siphan asked the media to refrain from using identifying information for those who tested positive, even though it was the Ministry of Health that had released this information.

After some hesitancy, a few, younger members of the community began to express their concerns at online comments targeting them. Several of them were flabbergasted at how people are targeting Islam, rather than questioning the actions of individuals.