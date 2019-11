Well gentleman, had Australian embassies be burnt throughout Islamic world after New Zealand attack, this attack on current lady would have never has happened. Because we didn't do much, so we every weak is crushed, and that's the nature rule.

Secondly, I am responsible for what I have written here, and each word that I have written is correct. I my self have seen the video, and that video is available on internet as well. I don't want to put my friend in danger, that why cant provide specific info.

Click to expand...