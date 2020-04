Souls

to demolish China

without the legwork or non-stop hardwork that the Chinese put in the past 7 decades

What does this mentality tell us?

ChineseTourists spent $220bln in the CombinedWest alone)

HumanPyramid

Unlike SovietUnion

SDR to be Operational sooner than the CombinedWest going ga ga on China

for the CombinedWest,GCC, Africa and China.

KhooniVirus

GlobalDepression

How quickly can we have our SEZs up and running..?