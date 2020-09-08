Islamic world's and Middle East first COVID-19 vaccine

Countries that produce coronavirus vaccine: Iran, Russia, U.S., China, UK, India
Iran authorities CovIran vaccine for emergency use This is Islamic world's first COVID-19 vaccine that has been mass-produced and has been given the green light for public use.
Iran's health Minister: Iran will start export of millions of Iranian COVID-19 vaccines from all the available platforms (Inactivated virus - Recombinant Protein and mRNA) to world countries by end of 2021. Iran will be a leading vaccine producer in the world
