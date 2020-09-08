What's new

Islamic world's and Middle East first COVID-19 vaccine

skyshadow

skyshadow

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 12, 2017
4,808
3
12,930
Country
Iran, Islamic Republic Of
Location
Iran, Islamic Republic Of
Countries that produce coronavirus vaccine: Iran, Russia, U.S., China, UK, India

Iran authorities CovIran vaccine for emergency use This is Islamic world's first COVID-19 vaccine that has been mass-produced and has been given the green light for public use.


Iran's health Minister: Iran will start export of millions of Iranian COVID-19 vaccines from all the available platforms (Inactivated virus - Recombinant Protein and mRNA) to world countries by end of 2021. Iran will be a leading vaccine producer in the world


1623703912755.png


1623703983360.png


1623704089126.png


1623704122055.png



https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1404360183841689600


https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1404426766584889352
 
skyshadow

skyshadow

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 12, 2017
4,808
3
12,930
Country
Iran, Islamic Republic Of
Location
Iran, Islamic Republic Of
BREAKING summery of phase 1/2 data of CovIran vaccine published. 98% Seroconversion in SARS-COV2 anti-Spike IgG 82% Seroconversion in Neutralizing Antibodies 93.7% cVNT (a method to detect Neutralizing Antibodies - NAbs - in Bio Safety Level 3 facilities) Great Results


1623866262669.png
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

DalalErMaNodi
Holding on to hope amid drawn-out adversity
Replies
1
Views
206
DalalErMaNodi
DalalErMaNodi
beijingwalker
Palestinians Welcome Biden But Are in 'Constant Communication' with China
Replies
0
Views
136
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
SBUS-CXK
US coronavirus cases surpass 1 million: Live updates
Replies
10
Views
726
PakAlp
PakAlp

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom