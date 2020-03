Clean your hands 3 times

So recently I was watching some of the guidelines for the safety from Corona Virus and it occurred to me a lot of the actions are somewhat similar to the WuduMuslims do this 3 times a dayTowards the end of course, even the feet are washed 3 timesDuring the Islamic day this act is donea day for 5 prayers of day so a Muslim who prays is constantly cleaning themselvesIn modern times we see Doctors saying clean your hands regularlySimilarly , various wild animals are singled out to not be eaten, in modern times we have seen some form of virus coming from the consumption of these forbidden creaturesTypically wild creatures are not eaten the current virus is claimed to have arisen from eating of a wild animal (an animal which is not farmed or lives in the farm)Dogs are typically considered not clean required to be kept outside the houseNow on top of the daily ritual , we also have the Friday prayer and cleaning ritual for itWhere full body wash is recommended weekly