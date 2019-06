What is most distressing is that the struggle of Palestinians and Kashmiris has been pushed in the background.

It is not difficult to comprehend as India enjoys a special relationship with most of the Muslim countries and has a large Indian community working for them. India has invested in the Chabahar port of Iran as a counter to China’s heavy investment in Gwadar and had posited it as the New Silk route.

Despite this harsh reality, PM Imran Khan maintained the tradition of raising these issues and getting them included in the final communiqué. But none really expect it to make any difference.