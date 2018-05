A Pakistani delegation in Iran has been warned by Iranian authorities of the presence of Islamic State (IS) in the border areas of Pakistan and Afghanistan, reported a local English daily.According to reports, a senior Iranian official informed the delegation led by Attorney General of Pakistan (AGP) Ashtar Ausaf Ali that Iran has credible intelligence reports that the US has relocated Da’esh and its heads Abu Bakar Baghdadi to Afghanistan.The official also informed that the US and Israel intend to turn Pakistan and Iran into another Syria, Iraq, Libya and Afghanistan.A delegation led by Ashtar Ausaf Ali visited Iran on the invitation of Iranian AG Muhammad Jaffer Monatazeri two weeks ago to discuss various issues, especially related to the judiciary of both countries.Both sides agreed to establish a working group for sharing information, exchange of prisoners, exchange of focal points from National Commission on Human Rights, etc