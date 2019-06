“They might be downplaying the group’s foothold in the country owing to the current economic situation , especially given the fact that there are threats of sanctions still looming over Pakistan,” he said, referring to terror watchdog Financial Action Task Force’s (FATF) warnings to Islamabad , indicating a potential blacklisting.“But they must remember that it [the Islamic State] is unlike any other group that has functioned in Pakistan in the past. It is the only group that has controlled any territory, and its ideological overreach remains unparalleled,” Masood added.