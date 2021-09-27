What's new

Islamic Presidential System

mr.green

mr.green

FULL MEMBER
Dec 19, 2014
108
2
84
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
ISLAMIC PRESIDENTIAL SYSTEM

By Kamran Vardag​

The recent article on the proposed Presidential System in Pakistan by Gen. (R) Tariq Khan is a good thought in an excellent direction but with negative ramifications as well.

Muslims have ruled over major parts of the World for centuries. They have their own traditions of the governance system developed from the Quran, Sunnah and practice of the Companions of the Holy Prophet (PBUH). Similarly, the West Minister form of government has evolved from the British traditions and historical precedents and is foreign to our culture.

The giving of Bayah or the Oath of Allegiance was a tradition of expressing loyalty to the Caliph in the Arabian culture. It was not a just a verbal commitment but a personal contract of honor of following the correct orders of the Caliph and of being willing to take a stand and fight in the support of the State.

Islam favors a ruler with some distinct personal qualities. Among other qualities, he should be Qawwam or a person who is a natural leader of men and is not easily swayed by the opinion of people. He should also be brave. However, in Pakistan, the President has been a mere rubber stamp of the Prime Minister. Gen. ( R ) Tariq Khan has also advocated that the President should be a man of strong heart and courage.

If we look at contemporary World politics, the Russian President Putin exemplifies the sort of strong leader with full control of the country that Islam requires. Another example is President Erdogan of Turkey who is leading his country in a new direction.

Pakistan should have an elected Assembly in which representatives are selected from different parts of the country based on free and fair elections. Political parties should be allowed to function in the country and take part in the elections.

The President should be directly elected from the population.

At the same time the non-muslim minorities should have their own representatives who are elected to the assembly.

National Security Council should exist but it should be under the authority of the President and not vice-versa. There should be a system of checks and balances with the system so that no individual or group dominates the rest of the parts of the government.

The Judiciary should be free from influence and should impart justice in a free and fair manner. Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) system should be used in the country to relieve the pressure on the Courts by solving the civil cases.

At the same time an economic union like the European Union (EU) should be created by abolishing the Customs Duties between Muslim countries. I propose that it should be named MAFTA (Multilateral Authority for a Free Trade Association).

An elite MAFTA Self Defense Force like the French Foreign Legion, the Iranian Revolutionary Guards or the Pakistani Commandos should be raised to protect the weaker segments of the Ummah. The Saudi Coalition headed by Gen. (R) Raheel Shareef can be expanded to fulfill this role.

Sher Shah Suri in Indo-Pak history is such a leader who snatched his empire out of the jaws of the Mughals. He was a skilled and extraordinary General. He built the GT Road from Bengal to Kabul. He dug up wells and built Sarais on the side of the road so that travelers could rest and stay there. The trees he planted on GT Road still stand to this day. His Land measurement system and administrative reforms were the basis for the British Land Revenue Department which are followed to this day in Pakistan and India. He crushed the robbers and dacoits who were hindering trade and commerce and making the life of the ordinary citizens difficult. He solved crime by ordering that if the criminals are not caught within a few days then the Chaudhrys from the neighboring villages should be arrested and held and questioned until the criminals are identified and caught.

We need a leader of this caliber to lead the country out of the myriad economic, political and military problems.
 
HammerHead081

HammerHead081

FULL MEMBER
Mar 12, 2019
732
-3
1,081
Country
Pakistan
Location
Norway
Get rid of religion from any political system and you will see night and day difference in a positive way. Pakistan is too corrupt for religion to exist in government affairs.
 
Jf-17 block 3

Jf-17 block 3

FULL MEMBER
Sep 10, 2020
464
-1
695
Country
Canada
Location
Canada
HammerHead081 said:
Get rid of religion from any political system and you will see night and day difference in a positive way. Pakistan is too corrupt for religion to exist in government affairs.
Click to expand...
No point in Pakistans creation if we’re just going to end up as a secular country.
Pakistan was made in the name of Islam and Pakistans existence depends on Islam.
If we remove religion from Pakistan why would our ethnicities be united. Pashtuns their more related to Afghanistan and their same ethnicity is from there. Baloch their more related to Iran than Pakistan and their dams ethnicities is from there. Punjabis are more related to Indian Punjabis than ethnicities of Pakistan.
If there was no Islam uniting Pakistan why would Pashtuns, Baloch and Punjabis stay with Pakistan?
Secularism will destroy Pakistan because we are very very diverse made up of many different ethnicities and cultures. Only thing that unites us is Islam, nothing else!
 
mr.green

mr.green

FULL MEMBER
Dec 19, 2014
108
2
84
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Ni
HammerHead081 said:
Get rid of religion from any political system and you will see night and day difference in a positive way. Pakistan is too corrupt for religion to exist in government affairs.
Click to expand...
Nikal jaata ha Deen siyasat se to reh jati ha Changezi
 
jamahir

jamahir

ELITE MEMBER
Jul 9, 2014
23,625
15
20,747
Country
India
Location
India
The time of khilafas, kingdoms etc is past. What Pakistan, India, USA, Russia, Britain etc need is real democracy, the sort which existed in the Libyan Jamahiriya until 2011 and has been adapted to Venezuela. This thread of mine is a discussion of how that can be done but please read this post from that thread on more on what is democracy and what is not.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 7, Members: 3, Guests: 4)

Similar threads

muhammadhafeezmalik
SC dismisses all pleas seeking presidential system
Replies
3
Views
292
313ghazi
313ghazi
Jf-17 block 3
Revolution for Pakistan
3 4 5 6 7 8
Replies
107
Views
3K
mr.green
mr.green
Philosopher
Iran's ex-defense minister announces presidential bid
2
Replies
24
Views
1K
925boy
925boy
ghazi52
Supreme Court seeks evidence of public debate on system change
Replies
0
Views
286
ghazi52
ghazi52
H
Iran’s System Keeps Its Grip, Despite the Chaos (or Because of It)
Replies
3
Views
539
Hack-Hook
Hack-Hook

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom