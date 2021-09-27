ISLAMIC PRESIDENTIAL SYSTEM



By Kamran Vardag​

The recent article on the proposed Presidential System in Pakistan by Gen. (R) Tariq Khan is a good thought in an excellent direction but with negative ramifications as well.Muslims have ruled over major parts of the World for centuries. They have their own traditions of the governance system developed from the Quran, Sunnah and practice of the Companions of the Holy Prophet (PBUH). Similarly, the West Minister form of government has evolved from the British traditions and historical precedents and is foreign to our culture.The giving of Bayah or the Oath of Allegiance was a tradition of expressing loyalty to the Caliph in the Arabian culture. It was not a just a verbal commitment but a personal contract of honor of following the correct orders of the Caliph and of being willing to take a stand and fight in the support of the State.Islam favors a ruler with some distinct personal qualities. Among other qualities, he should be Qawwam or a person who is a natural leader of men and is not easily swayed by the opinion of people. He should also be brave. However, in Pakistan, the President has been a mere rubber stamp of the Prime Minister. Gen. ( R ) Tariq Khan has also advocated that the President should be a man of strong heart and courage.If we look at contemporary World politics, the Russian President Putin exemplifies the sort of strong leader with full control of the country that Islam requires. Another example is President Erdogan of Turkey who is leading his country in a new direction.Pakistan should have an elected Assembly in which representatives are selected from different parts of the country based on free and fair elections. Political parties should be allowed to function in the country and take part in the elections.The President should be directly elected from the population.At the same time the non-muslim minorities should have their own representatives who are elected to the assembly.National Security Council should exist but it should be under the authority of the President and not vice-versa. There should be a system of checks and balances with the system so that no individual or group dominates the rest of the parts of the government.The Judiciary should be free from influence and should impart justice in a free and fair manner. Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) system should be used in the country to relieve the pressure on the Courts by solving the civil cases.At the same time an economic union like the European Union (EU) should be created by abolishing the Customs Duties between Muslim countries. I propose that it should be named MAFTA (Multilateral Authority for a Free Trade Association).An elite MAFTA Self Defense Force like the French Foreign Legion, the Iranian Revolutionary Guards or the Pakistani Commandos should be raised to protect the weaker segments of the Ummah. The Saudi Coalition headed by Gen. (R) Raheel Shareef can be expanded to fulfill this role.Sher Shah Suri in Indo-Pak history is such a leader who snatched his empire out of the jaws of the Mughals. He was a skilled and extraordinary General. He built the GT Road from Bengal to Kabul. He dug up wells and built Sarais on the side of the road so that travelers could rest and stay there. The trees he planted on GT Road still stand to this day. His Land measurement system and administrative reforms were the basis for the British Land Revenue Department which are followed to this day in Pakistan and India. He crushed the robbers and dacoits who were hindering trade and commerce and making the life of the ordinary citizens difficult. He solved crime by ordering that if the criminals are not caught within a few days then the Chaudhrys from the neighboring villages should be arrested and held and questioned until the criminals are identified and caught.We need a leader of this caliber to lead the country out of the myriad economic, political and military problems.