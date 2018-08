ISLAMABAD:The Supreme Court on Tuesday was informed that the former cabinet did not issue a No-Objection Certificate (NOC) to former army chief General (retd) Raheel Sharif for foreign employmentA three-member bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar heard the case in Islamabad.Additional Defence Secretary (ADS) appeared before the court and apprised the bench about a request made by Saudi Arabia regarding Raheel’s induction in the Islamic military alliance.The bench was informed that the NOC was granted by the General Headquarters (GHQ) and the Ministry of Defence.Upon this, the bench inquired whether the GHQ or defence ministry had the authority to grant such permission.Attorney General for Pakistan (AGP) Khalid Javed Khan also admitted that the NOC was not issued by the federal cabinet which is mandatory in view of the SC judgment.To this, Justice Nisar asked the matter to be placed before the federal cabinet for consideration. He added that everything should be done according to the law.The chief justice also said former ISI chief Lt Gen (retd) Shuja Pasha has submitted a reply wherein he denied any government employment.On the other hand, the ADS further informed the bench that army has begun an exercise to identify those who have obtained foreign citizenship even though the law prohibited army personnel from possessing dual nationality.The court will resume hearing the case following the end of summer vacations.The sad state of affairs in this country. Two men who served as high-ranking officials and are privy with critical state secrets are working for other states. As per Pakistani laws they aren't applicable to serve anywhere untill there is a lapse of two years post retirement or they are issued NOC from the government.