Islamic Jihad High Ranking Member: Palestine’ Islamic Jihad Movement Supports Plans to Arm West Bank

TEHRAN (Tasnim) – A ranking member of the Islamic Jihad Movement of Palestine emphasized the need for all Palestinians, including those in the West Bank, to struggle against the Zionist regime and defend their interests.​

One month after the battle of ‘Revenge for the Free Men’ and the martyrdom of five prominent commanders of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad Movement, the anger of the Palestinian resistance has been raging across the occupied territories. Following an ambush set by al-Qassam Brigades in Jenin and the operation in 'Eli' settlement, the Zionist regime’s officials have announced the escalation of security threats in the regions deep inside the occupied territories.Meanwhile, the visits by the political delegations of Hamas and Islamic Jihad to Tehran and their meetings with senior officials of the Islamic Republic of Iran indicated the resistance axis’ new plans for closer coordination and unity among the resistance groups against the Zionist enemy.Considering the accelerating course of developments in Palestine, the Tasnim News Agency has conducted an interview with Sheikh Nafidh Azzam, a member of the Political Bureau of the Islamic Jihad, to do an analysis of the situation and evaluate the Zionist regime’s capacities and capabilities against the axis of resistance. What follows is the text of the interview about the latest developments in occupied Palestine and Azzam’s recent meeting with Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei.: We heard in the news that clashes have erupted between Palestinians and the Zionist regime’s military forces as the resistance fighters set an ambush, killing and injuring a number of Zionist forces. In return, the Zionists launched an attack on Jenin that resulted in the martyrdom of a number of Palestinians. The developments in Jenin, particularly in the past 12 months when the number of operations launched by the Palestinian youth has increased remarkably compared to the first period of Intifada after the Oslo Accords, have been unprecedented. It indicates that arming the West Bank is being seriously pursued as a major subject. What do you think about it and how important do you think is arming the West Bank?: God’s blessing be upon the best servant of God, the last prophet, Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and his progeny and friends. What happened in Jenin today is the continuation of our nation’s confrontation with the occupation regime and its brutal policies. The whole world is witnessing how the occupation regime’s military forces attack Palestinian cities and villages and camps. The whole world sees how Israel is killing children, women, and innocent and defenseless people. It is natural for our people to defend themselves and it is natural for the Islamic Jihad Movement and its fighters in al-Quds Brigades (the armed wing of the Islamic Jihad) and all other resistance groups and the other fighters of resistance to safeguard our nation, territories and sanctities.This is not the first time that Israel launches such an onslaught against Jenin. The regime attacks Jenin, Nablus, Bethlehem, al-Khalil, al-Quds and Ramallah, (as well as) blockades Gaza, and bombs it with fighter jets and missiles. This is the image that the whole world must see.The oppressed Palestinian nation is living under occupation and thousands of the children of the Palestinian nation are kept in Israeli prisons and detention centers. There are also countless martyrs.What happened in Jenin today is the continuation of the occupation regime’s brutal and repressive policies against the Palestinian nation with the purpose of bringing this nation to its knees, humiliating it and forcing it to give in. But this will never happen by God’s grace. Today, the fighters of the Islamic Jihad, al-Quds Brigades, the other groups and warriors of Hamas, al-Qassam, and al-Aqsa Martyrs' Brigades are standing against the enemy. The resistance fighters in Jenin have stood against the occupation regime’s equipment and its vehicles and soldiers, and have inflicted losses on them, which has even been confessed by the occupation regime itself.It is natural for our children to defend their home, family and sanctities. It is natural for the fighters of al-Quds Brigades and Islamic Jihad to safeguard the dignity of this nation and their lands and sanctities. It is a matter of glory for us in the Islamic Jihad and also a matter of glory for our brothers and children in al-Quds Brigades to defend their nation and stand against the occupation regime.: The issue of arming the West Bank is very important and the resistance commanders have talked about it. In your recent meeting with Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei, the Leader noted that the key to victory over the Zionist regime and bringing the regime to its knees is strengthening and arming resistance in the West Bank. The subject of arming the West Bank had already been mooted. Apart from the age-old groups such as Hamas and Islamic Jihad, we can see that the Palestinian youth have been forming new groups that have carried out many operations. It appears that arming the West Bank is a main purpose of all groups. Why, do you think, is arming the West Bank important?: Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei surely makes comments with intelligence and insight and sees what should be seen. Therefore, he has talked about the necessity of uprising and mobilization of resistance in the West Bank several times.The West Bank has a large area. It covers almost one-fifths of the entire historic Palestine. The occupation regime’s army commits corrupt acts in this region, kills people, confiscates and loots the territories, and expands its settlements. So it is necessary for the Palestinian nation and resistance in the West Bank to stand against this regime. This is what Ayatollah Khamenei has mentioned on various occasions. Since long ago, the West Bank has been a partner in the course of struggle and even a major actor in the course of the Palestinian nation’s battle and jihad (against the Zionist regime).The situation in the West Bank might have been calm sometimes or in certain periods of time because of the occupation regime’s intense pressures or due to the other restrictions, but this is clear that an uprising has been in progress in the West Bank over the past two years. It is clear that resistance is growing in Jenin, Nablus, Tulkarm, Bethlehem and even in al-Quds, a resistance that is being led by the heroes of al-Quds Brigades and al-Qassam and al-Aqsa Martyrs' Brigades.Strengthening the resistance of the Palestinian nation and defending the nation’s right to resistance and counteracting occupation is a matter of honor and glory for our brothers and children in al-Quds Brigades and other groups of resistance. Definitely, Israel is completely confused and puzzled in the face of resistance. Recently, when Israel attacked Jenin and encountered the (Palestinian) heroes, it said it is the first time that such a thing is happening here.The fact is that Israel cannot enter the Jenin camp, unlike in the past when it used to storm the camp without any serious problems. Our brothers and children fought vigorously and forced the occupation regime’s army forces to retreat after hours of fierce fighting.: It seems that the Zionist regime has focused specifically on the Islamic Jihad Movement in recent years. It has conducted operations in Gaza in recent months to assassinate the movement’s commanders. It has also assassinated at least five senior commanders of the Islamic Jihad in the past recent months. Some experts apparently believe that the Islamic Jihad is losing its first-generation commanders and needs a period of time to replenish its force. What is your idea? Why has the Zionist regime focused on the Islamic Jihad to such an extent and how do you evaluate the Islamic Jihad’s level of power?: It is true that Israel has recently focused on the Islamic Jihad, but it does not mean that it favors the other people of Palestine. We Palestinians from every current and group are involved in confrontation against occupation and against Israel.We and our brothers in Hamas took part in the ‘Operation al-Quds Sword' around two years ago, which was a great battle participated by al-Quds Brigades, al-Qassam Brigades, and other resistance groups of the Palestinian nation. Even in the most recent clashes, the last of which was the battle of ‘Revenge for the Free Men’ and participated by Islamic Jihad and al-Quds Brigades, we received support from our brothers in Hamas.Israel is seeking to create division among the people of Palestine and is trying to foment conflict and tumult in Palestine by focusing on a certain group, for example, (it has launched) concentrated operations against Islamic Jihad and al-Quds Brigades (and not the other resistance groups). But Israel will never succeed, because a strong alliance exists between us and our brothers in Hamas. There is close cooperation between the Islamic Jihad and all resistance groups of the Palestinian nation, both in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank. Israel will never succeed in carrying out its plots to create division among the Palestinian nation.We firmly believe that unity of the Palestinian nation and unity among the resistance groups is the main condition to achieve victory in this battle. However, it is a matter of glory for the Islamic Jihad Movement to represent all Palestinian people in the battle against the occupation regime and its occupation policies.: The Zionist regime is now gripped by an unprecedented crisis in its domestic society. Protests have been going on for months and somehow crippled the Zionist cabinet. Some believe that under such circumstances, Netanyahu would possibly think of exporting this crisis and organizing incidents outside the occupied territories in order to improve Israel’s current situation. What do you think about the developments in the Zionist community?: There is a real crisis in the Israeli community. Also, a political crisis has undoubtedly engulfed Netanyahu’s government. But this would by no means affect the Palestinian nation’s stances. The Palestinian nation is struggling to enjoy freedom and restore its rights, regardless of what is happening in the Israeli community and of the crisis that has plagued Netanyahu in the judicial reform case or his relations with the other Israeli parties.We believe that all Israeli parties are unanimous in depriving the Palestinian nation of its rights and continuing with the suppression of the Palestinian people. As a result, what happens to Netanyahu or what happens inside the occupation regime’s cabinet would not have any effect on our stances as the people of Palestine or on the stances of the Islamic Jihad Movement and the (other) resistance groups. We will continue our struggle and keep to the path to restore the rights of the Palestinian nation, so that we will fulfill our goals by God’s grace.: You recently had a meeting with Ayatollah Khamenei. We know that these meetings are always warm and effective, both for the Palestinian side and the Iranians. The Supreme Leader pays great attention to the issue of Palestine and is always a main supporter of this cause. We heard that you have told the Leader that meeting the Leader of the Revolution for you was like the experience of Egyptian writer Mohamed Hassanein Heikal after a meeting with Imam Khomeini. Tell us more about it.: A few days ago, we had the honor of meeting Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei. After the Leader’s influential and significant speech, our brother Ziyad al-Nakhalah made comments. We made comments as well in the meeting, whose atmosphere was emotional and cordial. He (the Leader) stressed the Islamic Republic of Iran’s stance in support of the Palestinian nation, and we (Islamic Jihad leaders) and I recalled our feelings and interpretation at the time of the victory of the Islamic Revolution.I also referred to some comments from famous Egyptian writer Mohamed Hassanein Heikal written in an important book ahead of the Islamic Revolution’s victory. Hassanein Heikal had gone to Neauphle-Le-Chateau near Paris to meet Imam Khomeini before his victorious return to Tehran. In his book, Mohamed Hassanein Heikal says, “When I was listening to the words of Imam Khomeini in Paris, I felt he has recently come out of the Cave of Hira, where Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) received his first revelation.”In another section of the book, Mohamed Hassanein describes Imam Khomeini, saying he is like an arrow shot by a bow in the 7th century (when the Prophet of Islam was chosen as God’s messenger) to be held in place in the hearts in the 20th century (to target the natures of people). I said we had the same view (about Imam Khomeini) and now observe the same spirit in the meeting with the Supreme Leader of the Revolution, the “spirit of Islam” and the “spirit of righteousness and truth” (as if the mission of the Prophet has been revived), and the Leader’s sympathy with and special sensitivity to the Islamic Ummah and its interests as well as his sympathy and special sensitivity to the issue of Palestine.: At the end, kindly tell us about memorable events about two former secretary generals of the Islamic Jihad, namely Fathi Shaqaqi and Ramadan Abdullah Mohammed Shalah.: I had the honor of living with Dr. Fathi Shaqaqi, the founder of the Islamic Jihad Movement. We were medical students in Egypt. I had the honor of being his housemate. Dr. Ramadan Abdullah Shalah also studied in Egypt in the same city where we were students. We had regular meetings.Dr. Ramadan and I were almost of the same generation. We regarded Dr. Fathi Shaqaqi as our “master”. He motivated our generation, by God’s grace, and trained a whole generation.When he founded the Islamic Jihad Movement, a big stride was made in the general course of progress of the Islamic movements and Palestinian resistance. (The foundation of Islamic Jihad) was a big step forward. He always maintained that Palestine is the beating heart of the Arab world and (Ummah of) Islam. He emphasized that Palestine is the key subject of all Islamic movements, the Palestinian nation, and the Arabic and Islamic communities.That stage in the late 1970s was surely a very fruitful period and full of lessons and signs. Dr. Fathi Shaqaqi managed to act and all of us accompanied him. Dr. Fathi Shaqaqi could steer the battle against the occupation regime to a major and significant stage. Dr. Fathi Shaqaqi had definitely gotten much inspiration from the Islamic Revolution of Iran in this regard.When the Islamic Revolution celebrated victory, we were still students in the universities of Egypt. The victory of the Islamic Revolution in Iran had a great impact on us and the whole Islamic Ummah. (Since then) we have considered the Islamic Revolution as a major victory for Palestine, and regarded it as a big victory for every Muslim who cares about the dignity of Islam and the revival of the superb position of the Islamic Ummah.Dr. Ramadan also followed the path of Dr. Fathi Shaqaqi, in the same way that Ziyad al-Nakhalah, the incumbent secretary general of the Islamic Jihad, is protecting the legacy left by Dr. Fathi Shaqaqi.: Thank you very much for your time.: Thank you so much and I feel delighted to be here in the Islamic Republic of Iran.