Islamic Iran Gives Huge Boost to UAV Capabilties of the Palestinian Resistance

SalarHaqq

SalarHaqq

Dec 29, 2019
Pay attention to the qualified technical analysis by Patarames on "Twitter":

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1519646614234832901

@Hassan Al-Somal

Clip of the Palestinian Resistance showcasing their brand new drones acquired courtesy of Islamic Iran:

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1519651530084864002


Kudos to Iran, only state actor daring enough to extend military level support to the Palestinian Resistance.

And to consistently do so for over four decades, as part of a principled, unshakable policy.

In spite of the inevitable backlash in terms of hostility from the world's dominant powers to be, namely the US and zionist regimes along with their endless cohort of western and non-western allies.

Which spared no humanly conceivable, realistic effort in their relentless attempts to overthrow the Islamic Republic and destabilize Iran:

* military coup attempts (Nojeh etc),
* terrorism (MKO, FKO, etc),
* instigation of separatist insurgencies (DPKI, Komalah, PJAK, Jund"allah", etc),
* social engineering and western-funded civil society activists,
* colored revolution efforts (2009 Green movement fitna),
* cultivation of a traitorous domestic fifth column and agents of influence amidst the Iranian political system (liberal reformist and moderate factions),
* direct or indirect military aggression against Iran's regional allies (zionist regimes wars on Lebanon defended by Hezbollah, destabilization of Syria etc),
* sabotage (against nuclear facilities and various civilian and military infrastructures),
* espionage,
* assassinations of Iranian officials (President Rajai, Prime Minister Bahonar, ayatollah Beheshti, ayatollah Qoddusi, Qasem Soleimani and many, many more)
* assassinations of Iranian (nuclear) scientists,
* orchestration of the historically most massive propaganda and psy-ops campaign ever known to man (sustained demonization trough hundreds of thousands of internet websites and online activists / bots, hundreds of satellite TV broadcasters),
* full spectrum support granted to the entire range of exiled Iranian opposition groups (from monarchists to secular republicans, from nationalists to leftists via "ethno"-linguistic separatists and extremist religious sectarianists),
* instrumentalization of the Iraq of Saddam Tikriti to wage an 8-year war of aggression against Iran from 1980 to 1988, assistance given to the same regime to strike Iran with WMD (chemical weapons precursors, Rumsfeld meeting Saddam, the US vetoing a UN Security Council resolution against Iraq's WMD attacks),
* even direct military attack on Iran in the Persian Gulf in 1988 including the downing of an Iranian civilian airliner,

and so on, and so forth.
 
Falcon29

Falcon29

You just went on a delusional propaganda rant for Iran just because Iran helped a poor-performing organization assemble a drone. And despite playing favorites with Islamic Jihad, it won't even give Islamic Jihad more than $40 million a year. Leaving the organization cash strapped, unable to purchase quality weapons, and unable to properly train its members. Btw, before Iranian revolution, Hamas, Hezbollah and Islamic Jihad, it was none other than the Palestinian Liberation Organization that invented asymmetric warfare. And was hosted by and supported by numerous state actors such as Syria and Lebanon, and founded in Egypt, before Khomeini got off the plane from France.

SalarHaqq said:
* terrorism (MKO, FKO, etc),
* instigation of separatist insurgencies (DPKI, Komalah, PJAK, Jund"allah", etc),
Nothing to do with Palestine. It's regional and ethnic conflicts you have.
SalarHaqq said:
* social engineering and western-funded civil society activists,
* colored revolution efforts (2009 Green movement fitna),
* cultivation of a traitorous domestic fifth column and agents of influence amidst the Iranian political system (liberal reformist and moderate factions),
Domestic rebellion, nothing to do with Palestine.
SalarHaqq said:
* direct or indirect military aggression against Iran's regional allies (zionist regimes wars on Lebanon defended by Hezbollah, destabilization of Syria etc),
Syria uprising had nothing to do with Palestine again. Ignited because Syrian regime killed a kid in Daraa playground.
SalarHaqq said:
* sabotage (against nuclear facilities and various civilian and military infrastructures),
Because of Iran nuclear program, nothing to do with Palestine. Although they are perfectly content with Iran having nuclear arms.
SalarHaqq said:
* espionage,
* assassinations of Iranian officials (President Rajai, Prime Minister Bahonar, ayatollah Beheshti, ayatollah Qoddusi, Qasem Soleimani and many, many more)
Nothing to do with Palestine again.
SalarHaqq said:
* assassinations of Iranian (nuclear) scientists,
* orchestration of the historically most massive propaganda and psy-ops campaign ever known to man (sustained demonization trough hundreds of thousands of internet websites and online activists / bots, hundreds of satellite TV broadcasters),
* full spectrum support granted to the entire range of exiled Iranian opposition groups (from monarchists to secular republicans, from nationalists to leftists via "ethno"-linguistic separatists and extremist religious sectarianists),
* instrumentalization of the Iraq of Saddam Tikriti to wage an 8-year war of aggression against Iran from 1980 to 1988, assistance given to the same regime to strike Iran with WMD (chemical weapons precursors, Rumsfeld meeting Saddam, the US vetoing a UN Security Council resolution against Iraq's WMD attacks),
Iran began war with Iraq by arming and inciting separatists and terrorists in Iraq. Again though, none of your points have to do with Palestine. That's a sick way to accredit yourselves out of Palestinian's efforts and struggles.
 
