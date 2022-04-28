Islamic Iran Gives Huge Boost to UAV Capabilties of the Palestinian Resistance

Pay attention to the qualified technical analysis by Patarames on "Twitter":Clip of the Palestinian Resistance showcasing their brand new drones acquired courtesy of Islamic Iran:Kudos to Iran, only state actor daring enough to extend military level support to the Palestinian Resistance.And to consistently do so for over four decades, as part of a principled, unshakable policy.In spite of the inevitable backlash in terms of hostility from the world's dominant powers to be, namely the US and zionist regimes along with their endless cohort of western and non-western allies.Which spared no humanly conceivable, realistic effort in their relentless attempts to overthrow the Islamic Republic and destabilize Iran:* military coup attempts (Nojeh etc),* terrorism (MKO, FKO, etc),* instigation of separatist insurgencies (DPKI, Komalah, PJAK, Jund"allah", etc),* social engineering and western-funded civil society activists,* colored revolution efforts (2009 Green movement fitna),* cultivation of a traitorous domestic fifth column and agents of influence amidst the Iranian political system (liberal reformist and moderate factions),* direct or indirect military aggression against Iran's regional allies (zionist regimes wars on Lebanon defended by Hezbollah, destabilization of Syria etc),* sabotage (against nuclear facilities and various civilian and military infrastructures),* espionage,* assassinations of Iranian officials (President Rajai, Prime Minister Bahonar, ayatollah Beheshti, ayatollah Qoddusi, Qasem Soleimani and many, many more)* assassinations of Iranian (nuclear) scientists,* orchestration of the historically most massive propaganda and psy-ops campaign ever known to man (sustained demonization trough hundreds of thousands of internet websites and online activists / bots, hundreds of satellite TV broadcasters),* full spectrum support granted to the entire range of exiled Iranian opposition groups (from monarchists to secular republicans, from nationalists to leftists via "ethno"-linguistic separatists and extremist religious sectarianists),* instrumentalization of the Iraq of Saddam Tikriti to wage an 8-year war of aggression against Iran from 1980 to 1988, assistance given to the same regime to strike Iran with WMD (chemical weapons precursors, Rumsfeld meeting Saddam, the US vetoing a UN Security Council resolution against Iraq's WMD attacks),* even direct military attack on Iran in the Persian Gulf in 1988 including the downing of an Iranian civilian airliner,and so on, and so forth.