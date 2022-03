Islamic Financing for the Masses

Modaraba Musharakah Ijarah and Diminishing Musharakah Murabaha Tawarruq Takaful.

Karim possesses the capital but lacks the insight to invest in assets. He goes to the bank and asks them to provide an ROI against his investment. He also asserts that he can bear a loss if the investment yields poorly. Both parties agree upon a profit-and-loss sharing percentage ratio, say 50-50. Karim is the sleeping partner here who only offers the capital. Click to expand...

A hypothetical company, Helal Inc., lacks both financial capital and management expertise to expand its territory. The company enters into a partnership with the bank, wherein the latter offers both finance and management expertise, thus filling the gap. Both parties act as active partners in this case. However, the bank may also act as a silent partner, offering only the capital. Click to expand...

Rehan cannot afford to own a house owing to the rising prices. He contacts a bank for a lease contract. The bank (lessor) arranges the housing asset for him and asks for rental payments as long as the property remains in Rehan's (lessee) possession. Click to expand...

What if Rehan later saves enough money to buy the asset from the bank? He can enter into the diminishing Musharakah with the bank. Shares of ownership will transfer to Rehan as he continues the rental payment. Click to expand...

A hypothetical business, Helal Inc., cannot source a product required by its highly lucrative clients. A sole proprietor named Irfan extends the help. In return, Irfan desires a profit. Click to expand...

Suppose Zohaib wants to spend PKR 20,000 but lacks the required amount. The bank will purchase an asset worth PKR 20,000 and transfer its ownership to Zohaib. However, Zohaib is obliged to pay a surplus amount he agreed upon as a deferred payment. Click to expand...

The Insured: The party desiring risk coverage.

The party desiring risk coverage. Indemnifiers: The pool of investors who offer funds for risk mitigation.

The pool of investors who offer funds for risk mitigation. The Insurer: The party channeling funds from indemnifiers to the insured.

The phenomenon of charging interest or markup is as old as it can get. The advent of capitalism in the Renaissance Age only gave rise to it. The ancient Athenian philosopher of the Classical period, Aristotle, denounced the charging of surplus money upon lending.Woven into our daily lives is the fabric of charging interest, perhaps. The author is unaware of the number of times you might have applied for a phone credit 'advance' and paid back with excessive credit. From an economic standpoint, interest gains favor. Creditors, financiers, and lenders argue that the money loses its 'real value' over time. Hence, charging interest is a wise thing to do. They also provide the argument for opportunity cost . However, from an ethical standpoint, charging interest equates to taking advantage of one's situation. Hence, markup and the charging of it are deemed unethical.Deemed by many as aand a trick to woo religious believers into banking and insurance, at least by fellow Pakistanis, one cannot blame them. After all, the consumer market has witnessed several marketing gimmicks over the years, such as beverage companies producing mineral water to capture the market that hates their beverages and a tobacco company manufacturing nicotine pouches to turn non-smokers into addicts. The same could be valid for Islamic financing.Islamic financing finds its foundation in the most fundamental characteristic of the Islamic economic system:Furthermore, investments are intoThe Shariah-compliant modes of financing include both banking and non-banking activities. Several usual ones are listed and explained below, withbeing the onlydiscussed here:In Modaraba, the depositor or the investorprovides the bank or the asset managerwith the investment money. Contrary to traditional financing, where no loss-sharing occurs, Modaraba bases itself onat an explicitly stated percentage rate. The deposits in a savings bank account get acceptance under Modaraba. Think of Modaraba as follows:Both Modaraba and Musharakah are forms of profit-and-loss partnership. However, they differ in several ways. While Modaraba is strictly limited to a unified role of both the parties involved,Furthermore, Modarabah is on the consumer's side, while in Musharakah, the bank partners with enterprises to gain profits for itself and the depositor. Think of Musharakah as follows:Ijarah is a form of leasing. Leasing refers to providing a usage fee or rental payments by the lessee upon using an asset offered by the lessor. The leased asset remains in possession of the lessee, but the transfer of ownership does not occur.The Ijarah mode finds its wide usage in mortgage financing . Consider the following example:A form similar to diminishing Musharakah isIt is a form of, wherein the intention right from the beginning is to own an asset in progression through rental payments.Consider the following example:In the Murabaha mode, Irfan is obliged to disclose the original cost of the product and the profit he desires to make, say the product costsand Irfan's profit share isThe transaction will occur when both parties reach a consensus. Helal Inc. will make ato Irfan.A form similar to Murabaha isHerein the, and the parties should only agree upon the selling price, say PKR 32,000, and pay the deferred amount.Widely applicable on credit card transactions, Tawarruq is a form of Murabaha or Musawamah. Tawarruq-based credit cards are a recent phenomenon in Pakistan.here in early 2021 ( Noor Card ).Like a conventional credit card, a Tawarruq-based credit card offers instant liquidity from the bank. Here's how Tawarruq works:One of the inherent characteristics of Islamic credit cards is thatSuch transactions include but are not limited toTakaful is a form of Islamic insurance. It bears similarity to mutual funds, wherein a pool of investors allocate their money as premiums. This investment money covers insurable risks in case of a claim.stems from the Arabic termmeaningHence, it bases itself on, a form of