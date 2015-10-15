/ Register

  • Sunday, August 26, 2018

Islamic Eschatology - Strategic importance!

Discussion in 'Strategic & Foreign Affairs' started by TMA, Oct 15, 2015.

  Oct 15, 2015
    TMA

    TMA SENIOR MEMBER

    Dear All

    As I have stated in my members introduction, one of my interests is Islamic Eschatology.

    I believe that we should incorporate and understand Islamic Eschatology to benefit us and the wider Muslim world as it is, at present, the most important subject to understand what is happening in the world and what direction are we heading in. That is why I have made this post in the Strategic affairs sections as eschatology is strategically of the utmost importance.

    I wish to raise this awareness to my fellow countrymen, fellow Muslims and even non-Muslims (for those of you who are unaware of this subject).

    Here is the most advanced scholar on this subject. Sheikh Imran N Hosein. A few videos.


    An Introduction to Islamic Eschatology from Geneva.



    Islamic Eschatology, Belgrade, Serbia

    SheikhImranHosein - YouTube

    Islamic Scholar Imran N Hosein

    Again I reiterate, we must raise this awareness when talking to kith and kin! For both of our benefits.
     
  Oct 15, 2015
    cyrusthevirus

    cyrusthevirus BANNED

    Does it talk about end of Islam.
     
  Oct 15, 2015
    TMA

    TMA SENIOR MEMBER

    No, however it discusses the End of History and much more.
     
  Oct 15, 2015
    VCheng

    VCheng ELITE MEMBER

    Unfortunately, PDF Rules have stated that religious discussions are not allowed.
     
  Oct 15, 2015
    TMA

    TMA SENIOR MEMBER

    It is very unfortunate. The one thing that could help us get out of our predicament is banned. Such shame!
     
  Oct 15, 2015
    VCheng

    VCheng ELITE MEMBER

    The right of the management to run their website as they see fit must be respected, Sir.
     
  Oct 15, 2015
    krakatoa

    krakatoa FULL MEMBER

    I have listened to many of his lectures and there are a lot of Ahadees i got the right idea of what it was all about. i have learnt a lot from him not just regarding the end times but how to spend your life. simple and happy. this sheikh should be heard.
     
  Oct 15, 2015
    TMA

    TMA SENIOR MEMBER

    Yes of course it should. However the management should also be aware that it is still a great shame and they do not do the defence of Pakistan full justice without this subject. I pray that they review their policies and change their minds.
     
  Oct 15, 2015
    silent hawk

    silent hawk FULL MEMBER

    You tube not working in Pakistan
     
  Oct 15, 2015
    krakatoa

    krakatoa FULL MEMBER

    goto google.com on chrome and put zenmate in search. once you install it you can use youtube. zenmate is for chrome
     
  Oct 15, 2015
    silent hawk

    silent hawk FULL MEMBER

    Are there bandwidth or virus issues. Hotspot shield was a nightmare.
     
  Oct 15, 2015
    VCheng

    VCheng ELITE MEMBER

    How long before the Lal-Topi-and-Behind Brigade will bring up the much-prayed for Ghazwa? Two pages? Three?

    It will be a while before your prayers are accepted, methinks. Look at what happened here:

    Islamic Eschatology
     
  Oct 15, 2015
    krakatoa

    krakatoa FULL MEMBER

    no problem. have been using it for many months. simple and easy to use.
     
  Oct 15, 2015
    TMA

    TMA SENIOR MEMBER

    Yes however this was six years ago and I pray that defence.pk has moved on from then.
     
  Oct 15, 2015
    VCheng

    VCheng ELITE MEMBER

    @Slav Defence or any other Mod Sirs, can you please listen to these prayers? :D
     
