Islamic Eschatology - Strategic importance!

Dear All As I have stated in my members introduction, one of my interests is Islamic Eschatology. I believe that we should incorporate and understand Islamic Eschatology to benefit us and the wider Muslim world as it is, at present, the most important subject to understand what is happening in the world and what direction are we heading in. That is why I have made this post in the Strategic affairs sections as eschatology is strategically of the utmost importance. I wish to raise this awareness to my fellow countrymen, fellow Muslims and even non-Muslims (for those of you who are unaware of this subject). Here is the most advanced scholar on this subject. Sheikh Imran N Hosein. A few videos. An Introduction to Islamic Eschatology from Geneva. Islamic Eschatology, Belgrade, Serbia SheikhImranHosein - YouTube Islamic Scholar Imran N Hosein Again I reiterate, we must raise this awareness when talking to kith and kin! For both of our benefits.