What's new

Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan has resumed building a 60km road connecting Farah province to Iran

Battlion25

Battlion25

FULL MEMBER
Jul 18, 2021
935
0
867
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1456288700585943040

This guys have been in power for 5 months but is involved in more construction works than the last regime in 20 years combined. They are involved in Road constructions across the country and railway constructions including two different pipelines and other insf building across the country simultaneously they are not wasting a minute. They seem hyper active and the complete oppesite of the Ghani regime it is like day and night
 
jamahir

jamahir

ELITE MEMBER
Jul 9, 2014
23,203
15
20,438
Country
India
Location
India
Battlion25 said:
This guys have been in power for 5 months but is involved in more construction works than the last regime in 20 years combined.
Click to expand...
First tell them to build high-quality neighborhoods for the four million homeless.

And what is this "Islamic" Emirate of Afghanistan ? Many Afghans reject these bearded goons but we have some members on PDF who idolize them.
 
The Accountant

The Accountant

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Aug 13, 2016
7,785
19
9,507
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
jamahir said:
First tell them to build high-quality neighborhoods for the four million homeless.

And what is this "Islamic" Emirate of Afghanistan ? Many Afghans reject these bearded goons but we have some members on PDF who idolize them.
Click to expand...
I can feel your pain of having a pro islamic gov in afghanistan but from all standards they r the one bringing peace in afghanistan...
 
Battlion25

Battlion25

FULL MEMBER
Jul 18, 2021
935
0
867
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
jamahir said:
First tell them to build high-quality neighborhoods for the four million homeless.

And what is this "Islamic" Emirate of Afghanistan ? Many Afghans reject these bearded goons but we have some members on PDF who idolize them.
Click to expand...
Coming from a guy who doesn't even have a toilet:lol: I can feel the pain.. All the homeless and drug addicts have been seized by them there is videos on this that is governance for you and putting them into forced quarantine. A filthy gangus words is basically void here who has no toilets.
 
J

jamal18

SENIOR MEMBER
May 15, 2008
3,045
1
3,122
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
jamahir said:
First tell them to build high-quality neighborhoods for the four million homeless.

And what is this "Islamic" Emirate of Afghanistan ? Many Afghans reject these bearded goons but we have some members on PDF who idolize them.
Click to expand...
Yes, it's called a 'discussion forum'.
 
jamahir

jamahir

ELITE MEMBER
Jul 9, 2014
23,203
15
20,438
Country
India
Location
India
The Accountant said:
I can feel your pain of having a pro islamic gov in afghanistan but from all standards they r the one bringing peace in afghanistan...
Click to expand...
A true pro-Islam government was in the Libyan Jamahiriya until the 2011 invasion by NATO+GCC+Al Qaeda+Muslim Brotherhood. The invasion in Syria by the same bunch also had Talibs being flown into the battlefields by American aircraft.

The Taliban exist with the full consent of the Western governments, especially the American and the British. So go ahead and call those two governments as "pro-Islam" :lol: despite them initiating regime-change operations against progressive Muslim-majority societies.

And you are misusing your forum title by unnecessarily giving me a -ve rating instead of rationally countering my argument.

Battlion25 said:
Coming from a guy who doesn't even have a toilet.. All the homeless and drug addicts have been seized by them there is videos on this and putting them into forced quarantine. A filthy gangus words is basically void here who has no toilets.
Click to expand...
A Communist Muslim like me has a toilet, thank you. And seizing the homeless ? Are the homeless criminals to seize them ?
 
Battlion25

Battlion25

FULL MEMBER
Jul 18, 2021
935
0
867
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
jamahir said:
A true pro-Islam government was in the Libyan Jamahiriya until the 2011 invasion by NATO+GCC+Al Qaeda+Muslim Brotherhood. The invasion in Syria by the same bunch also had Talibs being flown into the battlefields by American aircraft.

The Taliban exist with the full consent of the Western governments, especially the American and the British. So go ahead and call those two governments as "pro-Islam" :lol: despite them initiating regime-change operations against progressive Muslim-majority societies.

And you are misusing your forum title by unnecessarily giving me a -ve rating instead of rationally countering my argument.



A Communist Muslim like has a toilet, thank you. And seizing the homeless ? Are the homeless criminals to seize them ?
Click to expand...
Are you calling yourself a communist muslim? is that even a thing? Nowadays these fitlhy gangus are claiming to be muslim get outta here with that :lol:... Claim your own identity not ours..

Love yourself..
 
jamahir

jamahir

ELITE MEMBER
Jul 9, 2014
23,203
15
20,438
Country
India
Location
India
Battlion25 said:
Are you calling yourself a communist muslim? is that even a thing? Nowadays these fitlhy gangus are claiming to be muslim get outta here with that :lol:... Claim your own identity not ours
Click to expand...
Yes, a Communist Muslim is a thing. You simply are uneducated. I will quote from a thread of mine from 2016 whose OP is by the Pakistani journalist Nadeem Paracha and is about Socialist and Communist activism among Muslims since the early 1900s ( much before you were born ) :
During the same period (1920s-30s), another (though lesser known) Islamic scholar in undivided India got smitten by the 1917 Russian revolution and Marxism.

Hafiz Rahman Sihwarwl saw Islam and Marxism sharing five elements in common: (1) prohibition of the accumulation of wealth in the hands of the privileged classes (2) organisation of the economic structure of the state to ensure social welfare (3) equality of opportunity for all human beings (4) priority of collective social interest over individual privilege and (5) prevention of the permanentising of class structure through social revolution.

The motivations for many of these themes he drew from the Qur’an, which he understood as seeking to create an economic order in which the rich pay excessive, though voluntary taxes (Zakat) to minimise differences in living standards.

In the areas that Sihwarwl saw Islam and communism diverge were Islam’s sanction of private ownership within certain limits, and in its refusal to recognise an absolutely classless basis of society.

He suggested that Islam, with its prohibition of the accumulation of wealth, is able to control the class structure through equality of opportunity.

Basically, both Sindhi and Sihwarwl had stumbled upon an Islamic concept of the social democratic welfare state.

Building upon the initial thoughts of Sindhi and Sihwarwl were perhaps South Asia’s two most ardent and articulate supporters and theoreticians of Islamic Socilaism: Ghulam Ahmed Parvez and Dr. Khalifa Abdul Hakim.

Parvez was a prominent ‘Quranist’, or an Islamic scholar who insisted that for the Muslims to make progress in the modern world, Islamic thought and laws should be entirely based on the modern interpretations of the Qu’ran and on the complete rejection of the hadith (sayings of the Prophet and his companions based on hearsay and compiled over a 100 years after the Prophet’s demise).

After studying traditional Muslim texts, as well as Sufism, Parvez claimed that almost all hadiths were fabrications by those who wanted Islam to seem like an intolerant faith and by ancient Muslim kings who used these hadiths to give divine legitimacy to their tyrannical rules.

Parvez also insisted that Muslims should spend more time studying the modern sciences instead of wasting their energies on fighting out ancient sectarian conflicts or ignoring the true egalitarian and enlightening spirit of the Qu’ran by indulging in multiple rituals handed down to them by ancient ulema, clerics and compilers of the hadith.

Understandably, Parvez was right away attacked by conservative Islamic scholars and political outfits.

But this didn’t stop famous Muslim philosopher and poet, Muhammad Iqbal, to befriend the young scholar and then introduce him to the future founder of Pakistan, Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

Jinnah appointed Parvez to edit a magazine, Talu-e-Islam. It was set-up to propagate the creation of a separate Muslim country and to also answer the attacks that Jinnah’s All India Muslim League had begun to face from conservative Islamic parties and ulemawho accused the League of being a pseudo-Muslim organisation and Jinnah for being too westernised and ‘lacking correct Islamic behavior.’

Apart from continuing to author books and commentaries on the Qu’ran, Parvez wrote a series of articles in Talu-e-Islam that propagated a more socialistic view of the holy book.

In a series of essays for the magazine he used verses from the Qu’ran, incidents from the faith’s history and insights from the writings of Muhammad Iqbal to claim:

The clergy and conservative ulema have hijacked Islam.

They are agents of the rich people and promoters of uncontrolled Capitalism.

Socialism best enforces Qur’anic dictums on property, justice and distribution of wealth.

Islam’s main mission was the eradication of all injustices and cruelties from society. It was a socio-economic movement, and the Prophet was a leader seeking to put an end to the capitalist exploitation of the Quraysh merchants and the corrupt bureaucracy of Byzantium and Persia.

According to the Qur’an, Muslims have three main responsibilities: seeing, hearing and sensing through the agency of the mind. Consequently, real knowledge is based on empirically verifiable observation, or through the role of science.

Poverty is the punishment of God and deserved by those who ignore science.

In Muslim/Islamic societies, science, as well as agrarian reform should play leading roles in developing an industrialised economy.

A socialist path is a correction of the medieval distortion of Islam through Shari’a.

Parvez joined the government after the creation of Pakistan in 1947, but after Jinnah’s death in 1948, he was sidelined until he resigned from his post in 1956.
Click to expand...
Read the thread fully and go through the subsequent discussion.

And just a few days ago I posted this thread about a Pakistani Muslim Communist Jam Saqi.

And do you know that in Srinagar, capital of Indian Kashmir, the famous landmark called Lal Chowk was named so by Muslim leftists after being inspired by the Russian revolution and in their struggle against the raja ?
 
Battlion25

Battlion25

FULL MEMBER
Jul 18, 2021
935
0
867
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
jamahir said:
Yes, a Communist Muslim is a thing. You simply are uneducated. I will quote from a thread of mine from 2016 whose OP is by the Pakistani journalist Nadeem Paracha and is about Socialist and Communist activism among Muslims since the early 1900s :

Read the thread fully and go through the subsequent discussion.

And just a few days ago I posted this thread about a Pakistani Muslim Communist Jam Saqi.

And do you know that in Srinagar, capital of Indian Kashmir, the famous landmark called Lal Chowk was named so by Muslim leftists after being inspired by the Russian revolution and in their struggle against the raja ?
Click to expand...
There is no such thing as communist muslim as they are atheist. There are however muslim liberals but not communist but you could say a communist supporter etc etc but they are atheist.

Besides you ain't no muslim But Mushirk stop claiming our identity that easily you won't come far with it. You have Indian folk religions that is really who you are.. Besides being a Muslim is a privilege one can't simply be muslim except being green lighted from above the sky. Chosen basically it is not something one can claim that easily or should attempt to do so..

In other words it is like saying santa is real..
 
jamahir

jamahir

ELITE MEMBER
Jul 9, 2014
23,203
15
20,438
Country
India
Location
India
Battlion25 said:
There is no such thing as communist muslim as they are atheist. There are however muslim liberals but not communist but you could say a communist supporter etc etc but they are atheist.

Besides you ain't no muslim But Mushirk stop claiming our identity that easily you won't come far with it. You have Indian folk religions that is really who you are.. Besides being a Muslim is a privilege one can't simply be muslim except being green lighted from above the sky. Chosen basically it is not something one can claim that easily or should attempt to do so..

In other words it is like saying santa is real..
Click to expand...
You are an idiot. I gave you two articles yet you patter on like a stubborn 5-year-old. Go ask the ghost of your own Pakistani Jam Saqi whose "identity" he was claiming. I am sure you listen to a certain "respectable" Pakistani "Islamic" leader who declared that earthquakes occur because women do immoral things. Maybe it is now time for you to go sit in such one's gathering.

And since you idolize the Afghan Taliban you may certainly idolize the TTP too but won't say it openly. You are a danger to Pakistan.

jamal18 said:
Yes, it's called a 'discussion forum'.
Click to expand...
Let them discuss by all means but spreading disinfo, misinfo and idiocy on the internet is not nice. :)
 
Last edited:
Titanium100

Titanium100

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 1, 2019
4,628
-7
4,211
Country
Denmark
Location
Denmark
Battlion25 said:
There is no such thing as communist muslim as they are atheist. There are however muslim liberals but not communist but you could say a communist supporter etc etc but they are atheist.

Besides you ain't no muslim But Mushirk stop claiming our identity that easily you won't come far with it. You have Indian folk religions that is really who you are.. Besides being a Muslim is a privilege one can't simply be muslim except being green lighted from above the sky. Chosen basically it is not something one can claim that easily or should attempt to do so..

In other words it is like saying santa is real..
Click to expand...
The indians are doing alot of identity theft recently some were even claiming to be Afghans on twitter
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 2, Guests: 2)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom