Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan armed forces including special forces (Badri 313, Victorious brigade, Mansouri brigade, Red Division etc etc)

It looks like the Afghan armed forces will undertake a structural change and new formations will be formed likely divisions and I assume they are looking at anything between 300.000 Armed forces supplemented by 250.000 police forces and keeping the remaining 350.000 militiamen as reservers as they themselves are valuable additions. The key is 900k minimum with atleast 350k as reservers.---------Tweet translation.The Afghan army will be built on new foundations. Planning has begun Important statement of Army Chief Qari Fasihuddin The Afghan army will be built on new foundations Planning has begun Important statement by Army Chief Qari Fasihuddin