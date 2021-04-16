Islamic emirate in Afghanistan is an existential threat to Pakistan and national security threat to Iran and India: Iranian Foreign Minister

vi-va said: Yankees are leaving. Taliban will be no more anyone's proxy.



Taliban is a independent power we need to admit that.



Civil war in Afghanistan is unavoidable, we all knew that the current Afghanistan government funded by Yankees won't survive the end of 2021.



Taliban were created by Pakistan. They are on the table because of Pakistan. Taliban are to Pakistan what Hezbollah is for Iran. Nothing will change with regards to this relationship between Taliban and Pakistan. Mullah Baradar who is leading Taliban's negotiation was released by Pakistan so he can take charge of peace process. The current Taliban supreme leader, Mullah Hibatullah , is apparently living in Pakistan. Most of Talibans and their leaders have economic and family interests in Pakistan. Most of them were actually born in Pakistan as refuges during war with Soviets. Just few facts.What this Persian is saying, rather hoping, that after withdrawal, Iran reap all the benefit of war against yanks which Iran never fought to begin with. Pakistan will never allow that. Pakistan will have the last say, and that is beneficial for CPEC as well.