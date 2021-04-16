What's new

Islamic emirate in Afghanistan is an existential threat to Pakistan and national security threat to Iran and India: Iranian Foreign Minister

hussain0216

hussain0216

India will not be tolerated in anyway in Afghanistan or the region

India is a hindutva extremist communal state and an enemy of all Muslims

Pakistan will direct the ISI to mercilessly hound this enemy in the region and beyond
 
M

Mohamed Bin Tughlaq

The only national threat to the Region is none other then Iran.. A terroristic state that needs to be dealt at all costs and the one we will put our indifferences aside for
 
Taimoor Khan

Taimoor Khan

Does this Persian got a peanut size brain? Does he not know that Taliban are Pakistan's proxy.

Its like saying Hezbollah is existential threat to Iran! What a moron! LOL
 
vi-va

vi-va

Taimoor Khan said:
Does this Persian got a peanut size brain? Does he not know that Taliban are Pakistan's proxy.

Its like saying Hezbollah is existential threat to Iran! What a moron! LOL
Yankees are leaving. Taliban will be no more anyone's proxy.

Taliban is a independent power we need to admit that.

Civil war in Afghanistan is unavoidable, we all knew that the current Afghanistan government funded by Yankees won't survive the end of 2021.

Better safe than sorry.
 
Taimoor Khan

Taimoor Khan

vi-va said:
Yankees are leaving. Taliban will be no more anyone's proxy.

Taliban is a independent power we need to admit that.

Civil war in Afghanistan is unavoidable, we all knew that the current Afghanistan government funded by Yankees won't survive the end of 2021.

Better safe than sorry.
Taliban were created by Pakistan. They are on the table because of Pakistan. Taliban are to Pakistan what Hezbollah is for Iran. Nothing will change with regards to this relationship between Taliban and Pakistan. Mullah Baradar who is leading Taliban's negotiation was released by Pakistan so he can take charge of peace process. The current Taliban supreme leader, Mullah Hibatullah , is apparently living in Pakistan. Most of Talibans and their leaders have economic and family interests in Pakistan. Most of them were actually born in Pakistan as refuges during war with Soviets. Just few facts.

What this Persian is saying, rather hoping, that after withdrawal, Iran reap all the benefit of war against yanks which Iran never fought to begin with. Pakistan will never allow that. Pakistan will have the last say, and that is beneficial for CPEC as well.
 
