Islamic culturalization of India since 1947.

I begin by defining what I mean by Islamic culturalization. Any religion has an effect on the culture of it's followers and in some cases can even influence those who are not followers but get impacted by it. In this thread I put forward a hypothesis that India since 1947 and particularly in the last 40 years has gone through a profound Islamic culturalization and in doing so has moved more toward what is Pakistan. In doing so the diufferance has reduced because for lack of better term India has aped Pakistan. The infographic below presents my hypothesis.Notice it is India that has shifted toward Pakistan. Simple examples of Islamic culturalization are use of terms like "shaheed". We all know this is specifically a Islamic concept with Arabic root and nothing remotely Hindu about it. Other examples are the dress code. A shalwar Kameez and a scarf whether on the head or draped around the neck is specifically informed by Islamic concepts of. A concept wholly missing in Hinduism as witnessed by semi-naked ladies seen on temples. The Sari is a dress evolved from Hindu culture.Other examples are Indian clamouring for Sufi music which again is product of Islamic syncretism in the region. We can move on to cuisine where kebabs are cited by Indians which again came into the region on backs of Islamic conquest. It even goes on to art or architechure. We all know Islam disapproves the use of pictorial forms of living things as opposed to Hinduism which celebrates it. The result is the geometric or floral decoration that thrived in the Islamic cultures. Today you will see hip Indian ladies wearing tops which are decorated with this geometric/floral patterns which are touted as "authentic Indian". I can go on but I think you get my point. What appears bizzare is while India indulges in Islamic culturalization at the same time Hindutwas scream about the toxic world of Islam and how it's influence is foreign to India or that it needs to be erased from their country.Just to clarify a small portion of India - mostly on the borders of Pakistan like Indian Punjab exhibited influences from the Islam world which I have shown in my infographic in the small portion of convergence. However as you moved east and deep into south of India this influence reduced drastically. Cities like Madras or Chennai or Madurai had almost no convergence with say Lahore or Peshawar.This thread was prompted by daily reports I have been watching on news of the covid surge in India. What struck me is how cities even in south of India looked familiar to me. Clothing was almost same as say in Lahore. Ladies walked around with shalwar Kameez and most had scarfs draped in the style that is informed by Islamic modesty.India as a country came to my attention back in 1970s and stereotypes I drew were based on TV travel shows or news reports or books. That India contrasted sharply with Pakistan I knew. Like I said there always was some commonality but from 5% it seems to have gone to 85%. This means vast numbers of Indians gave up on accoutrements of their native Hindu culture and adopted what in fact was examples of Islamic culturalization. Going from a exposed belly wearing a Sari to a shalwar kameez with scarf draped around the head or shoulders is a great example. Of course this is just one manifestatio but there is so much more tangible and intangible examples of Islamic culturalization.I belive Bollywood has been a major force behind this change. From music, food, social habits, concepts of honour and sacrifice etc have been fully plundered by Bollywood to create a gold painted myth. This even goes to open plagiarization of songs from Islamic cultural matrix like singing Allama Iqbals dua to which is entirely inspired by Islam to copies of popular Pakistani songs.I encourage Pakistani members to look at the phenomenon I have described and post examples here. I strongly suggest members look at India of 1970s and you will see the change.