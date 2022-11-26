What's new

Islamabad youth increasingly testing positive for HIV

Ghazwa-e-Hind

Ghazwa-e-Hind

When you dont follow Islam, this happens. Now these people will spread it more by being in social gatherings, and some stupid doctor will reuse needle like there was a case in Sindh

The federal health ministry official, who requested anonymity as he was not authorized to speak to the media, claimed that of the 519 new HIV patients, around 40 to 45 percent people are ‘young men in the age group of 18-25 years’ who categorize themselves as ‘homosexuals’ or men having sex with men while the other major group was transgenders, who were also involved in ‘unsafe sexual practices.
 
MultaniGuy

MultaniGuy

The federal health ministry official, who requested anonymity as he was not authorized to speak to the media, claimed that of the 519 new HIV patients, around 40 to 45 percent people are ‘young men in the age group of 18-25 years’ who categorize themselves as ‘homosexuals’ or men having sex with men while the other major group was transgenders, who were also involved in ‘unsafe sexual practices.
I agree, this is what happens when people don't follow Islam. This is how Allah destroys a people.
 
Catalystic

Catalystic

Won’t be surprised

Probably its in the elite/posh/richest parts of Islamabad…..perhsps the rich F, E, G sectors…plus bahria, fizaia, dha etc…assets beyond income type of folks.

Haram ki kamai, harami aulad, and shit results. Punishments from divine.
(I’m thinking rich spoiled kids of judiciary, politicians, military, bureaucracy, etc)……and probably those kids spreading it via friends, schools/univ etc

Already a huge drugs problem, now add mental, sexual problems to the mix.

Isse behter tha k ghareeb he rehte, shayad aulad bach jati
 
AZMwi

AZMwi

Pakistan is no longer an Islamic country. Haraam everywhere
 
Catalystic

Catalystic

Although i have also a hunch that the covid vaccines may be the cause……i wont be surprised if thats the leading cause too
 
Big_bud

Big_bud

Fuking children of fucked up Pakistani elite judges, generals, politicians and bureaucrats. Harm ki qamai, harami olaad. Congratulations!
 

