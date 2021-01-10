What's new

Islamabad Warily Weighs Establishing Ties With Israel

Will Pakistan become the next Muslim-majority nation to recognize Israel? Likely no, but if Pakistanis looked at the issue dispassionately, they would see that exchanging ambassadors with Jerusalem makes perfect sense.

Decisions by the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Sudan and Morocco to normalize ties with Israel have fueled speculation that Pakistan is preparing to follow suit. In a television interview in November, Prime Minister Imran Khan spoke of being under “pressure” from the U.S. and unnamed nations “with which we have good relations” to recognize Israel. Many commentators assumed that he meant Saudi Arabia and the U.A.E.

That same month, prominent Pakistani journalists also raised the question of normalization. Given the sensitivity of the topic, and the reluctance of most journalists to risk the military’s displeasure, this indicated that Pakistan’s powerful generals had probably instructed their mouthpieces to float a trial balloon.

But Islamabad is unlikely to move forward. In his November interview, Mr. Khan said Pakistan recognizing Israel would depend on a “just settlement” for the Palestinians. In December, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said he had told the Emirati foreign minister that Pakistan “will not and cannot establish a relationship with Israel.




full article: https://www.wsj.com/articles/islamabad-warily-weighs-establishing-ties-with-israel-11610061640
 
I want to ask a question friendly and frankly
People living in Pakistan should think about whether the Islamic religion is more important or the national interest is more important, or which one can better represent the interests of the local people
I feel that this is a problem both in the West and Islam
Protestant Christianity, if you don’t believe in Protestant Christianity then even if you are a good person you can’t enter heaven
In this mode of thinking, no other human beings can be regarded as humans. Even if they believe in their religion, they are discriminated against. This is the root of Western arrogance.
 
Bro with due respect this question is already have been answered dozen of times and answer is No. Then why this question keeps on appearing again and again to give importance to this subject and issue is being kept alive on the forum. Why Mods can't put an end to these threads. Same used to happen on our Nuclear program as our nation was so hooked on chest thumping as we have got few nuclear weapons while in the West it was portraying us like mad people who need to be taken care of. I never ever seen any thread on Indian nuclear program why someone have questioned themselves.
In reality this is our Mods responsibility not to allow such threads on both topics and this will be a sensible control of information coming out of our country as these keeps on getting high lighted. Highlight the good things about our country like how many power plants are going up or how our infrastructure is improving and goodness and beauty of our people and landscape.
Have any one realised most of the Western press is literally owned by the ones we are not accepting and after days of the same news must be spurring them on. Am sure majority of these sort of threads are opened by fake sites operated by our neighbour and we are so happy to keep on dishing the dirt instead of having a principled stand as conveyed by IK and lets leave it at that. No wonder Lafafa journalists are doing their best and highlighting the same question on our TV and here we are giving them the helping hand too.
 
Indus Pakistan said:
I am a Muslim for a thousand years. I was a Pakistani for 50. Countries like Pakistan come and go. But islam prevails. Islam comes first. Hell to Pakistan.
Click to expand...
Islam is Pakistan, Pakistan is Islam, rest of the Islamic world is fcked, Arabs, Persians, Turks etc were fcked in 1918 in the first world war, Iqbal saw it and hence resigned to abandon the Islamic world and seek a beginning for Islam in Pakistan, i know of ur sentiments yet still urge u to reconsider, what seems defeated presently shall emerge victorious in the end. You are a muslim for a thousand years yet i am one for 1400 yrs, decended from Ali(ra), yet still i urge u, as i see hope in ur frustration which seems to be born of sincere intent. Renounce the subhuman naked gora, realise that we were born, superior humans.
shofotolavski said:
I want to ask a question friendly and frankly
People living in Pakistan should think about whether the Islamic religion is more important or the national interest is more important, or which one can better represent the interests of the local people
I feel that this is a problem both in the West and Islam
Protestant Christianity, if you don’t believe in Protestant Christianity then even if you are a good person you can’t enter heaven
In this mode of thinking, no other human beings can be regarded as humans. Even if they believe in their religion, they are discriminated against. This is the root of Western arrogance.
Click to expand...
Pakistan is Islam and Islam is Pakistan, there is no Pakistan without Islam...... We will never recognise Israel, this is not a sentimental statement yet a remniscent of what the Prophet(pbuh) said when presented with a choice, place the moon in one hand and the sun in another, i shall never renounce Allah, hope u get the message, cheers.
 
El Sidd said:
No Chance in Hell
No Chance in Hell
Click to expand...
we are not in Hell.
and inshallah never will be. stay together stay strong united and prosperous.

as for israel. why should Pakistan be interested when Israel on repeated occasions has planned to destroy our nuclear installations. one such plan was so ruthless that it included blowing up a PIA passenger jet flying over Arabian sea to Karachi and use its signature to mask a task force of Israeli jets deep inside Pakistan undetected and strike Kahuta.
I urge people who would demand more information or "link" to move their fingers themselves and dig up the information from the web or archives on this forum themselves.

in short. NO
for all we care KSA and Iran may recognize Israel but we dont need to.
Indus Pakistan said:
I am a Muslim for a thousand years. I was a Pakistani for 50. Countries like Pakistan come and go. But islam prevails. Islam comes first. Hell to Pakistan.
Click to expand...
so you are 1050 years old. I request you not to curse Pakistan.
May enemies of Pakistan go to hell. those who fight it in the name of religion,race , ethnicity and pseudo leftism can go to hell too.
 
Awan68 said:
Renounce the subhuman naked gora, realise that we were born, superior humans.
Click to expand...
This just exposes your narrow village mentality. Is Islam about brown people? According to your rendition Bosnian, Turks, some Syrian, Tunisians are bad because they are 'gora' but kala Indian's are halal? Tell me where in your Islam is being gora a crime? Is Islam for and by brown people?

I am not going to renounce nobody because I have never bowed my head to anybody. Finally Islam is not Arab, Turkish etc or Pakistani. It is a global religion that is as applicable in a Black household in New York, a White household in Sarayevo, Bosnia and a yellow household in Malaysia. Islam is global. Please don't try to own Islam to a third world, corrupt, bankrupt country in South Asia.
Irfan Baloch said:
so you are 1050 years old
Click to expand...
lol
 
Indus Pakistan said:
This just exposes your narrow village mentality. Is Islam about brown people? According to your rendition Bosnian, Turks, some Syrian, Tunisians are bad because they are 'gora' but kala Indian's are halal? Tell me where in your Islam is being gora a crime? Is Islam for and by brown people?

I am not going to renounce nobody because I have never bowed my head to anybody. Finally Islam is not Arab, Turkish etc or Pakistani. It is a global religion that is as applicable in a Black household in New York, a White household in Sarayevo, Bosnia and a yellow household in Malaysia. Islam is global. Please don't try to own Islam to a third world, corrupt, bankrupt country in South Asia.
lol
Click to expand...

Last Time check Bosnia and Albania were like 90 percent European and like majority Muslim yeah they gora asf
 
Indus Pakistan said:
I am a Muslim for a thousand years. I was a Pakistani for 50. Countries like Pakistan come and go. But islam prevails. Islam comes first. Hell to Pakistan.
Click to expand...
In your emotional rant you git carried away.
Yes Islam comes first however Pakistan was built on the foundations of Islam. Inshallah we will do the right thing. Next time try ti stay calm and check yourself
 
Question to these pseudo intellects who are hell bend on building ties with Israel, purely in terms of benefits to Pakistan, what are you expecting out if this?

Let me remind you all, Pakistan has done FAR FAR FAR bigger things for America in history and in return got stuffed very badly. From making America the sole super power in the world to fighting American war on terror with massive price to pay. Got nothing but internal chaos, economic strangulation, corrupt to the core American sponsored so called leaders, worst American deep state working in collaboration with India to spread terrorism within Pakistan.


So stop wasting time on this non sense over an entity which you struggle to find on the map, focus on building Pakistan, stay united with tunnel vision approach towards building Pakistan as a major player in the world.
 
shofotolavski said:
I want to ask a question friendly and frankly
People living in Pakistan should think about whether the Islamic religion is more important or the national interest is more important, or which one can better represent the interests of the local people
I feel that this is a problem both in the West and Islam
Protestant Christianity, if you don’t believe in Protestant Christianity then even if you are a good person you can’t enter heaven
In this mode of thinking, no other human beings can be regarded as humans. Even if they believe in their religion, they are discriminated against. This is the root of Western arrogance.
Click to expand...




It's not a question of religion but unfortunately there is a significant minority of the Pakistani population who are willing to burn down Pakistan and Pakistanis if we accept Israel. They will never do anything good or righteous for Pakistan but for whatever reason are willing to kill and be killed for non-Pakistani Muslims........... :disagree:
 
