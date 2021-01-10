Islamabad Warily Weighs Establishing Ties With Israel

Chakar The Great said:



Decisions by the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Sudan and Morocco to normalize ties with Israel have fueled speculation that Pakistan is preparing to follow suit. In a television interview in November, Prime Minister Imran Khan spoke of being under “pressure” from the U.S. and unnamed nations “with which we have good relations” to recognize Israel. Many commentators assumed that he meant Saudi Arabia and the U.A.E.



That same month, prominent Pakistani journalists also raised the question of normalization. Given the sensitivity of the topic, and the reluctance of most journalists to risk the military’s displeasure, this indicated that Pakistan’s powerful generals had probably instructed their mouthpieces to float a trial balloon.



But Islamabad is unlikely to move forward. In his November interview, Mr. Khan said Pakistan recognizing Israel would depend on a “just settlement” for the Palestinians. In December, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said he had told the Emirati foreign minister that Pakistan “will not and cannot establish a relationship with Israel.









full article: Will Pakistan become the next Muslim-majority nation to recognize Israel? Likely no, but if Pakistanis looked at the issue dispassionately, they would see that exchanging ambassadors with Jerusalem makes perfect sense.Decisions by the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Sudan and Morocco to normalize ties with Israel have fueled speculation that Pakistan is preparing to follow suit. In a television interview in November, Prime Minister Imran Khan spoke of being under “pressure” from the U.S. and unnamed nations “with which we have good relations” to recognize Israel. Many commentators assumed that he meant Saudi Arabia and the U.A.E.That same month, prominent Pakistani journalists also raised the question of normalization. Given the sensitivity of the topic, and the reluctance of most journalists to risk the military’s displeasure, this indicated that Pakistan’s powerful generals had probably instructed their mouthpieces to float a trial balloon.But Islamabad is unlikely to move forward. In his November interview, Mr. Khan said Pakistan recognizing Israel would depend on a “just settlement” for the Palestinians. In December, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said he had told the Emirati foreign minister that Pakistan “will not and cannot establish a relationship with Israel.full article: https://www.wsj.com/articles/islamabad-warily-weighs-establishing-ties-with-israel-11610061640 Click to expand...

Bro with due respect this question is already have been answered dozen of times and answer is No. Then why this question keeps on appearing again and again to give importance to this subject and issue is being kept alive on the forum. Why Mods can't put an end to these threads. Same used to happen on our Nuclear program as our nation was so hooked on chest thumping as we have got few nuclear weapons while in the West it was portraying us like mad people who need to be taken care of. I never ever seen any thread on Indian nuclear program why someone have questioned themselves.In reality this is our Mods responsibility not to allow such threads on both topics and this will be a sensible control of information coming out of our country as these keeps on getting high lighted. Highlight the good things about our country like how many power plants are going up or how our infrastructure is improving and goodness and beauty of our people and landscape.Have any one realised most of the Western press is literally owned by the ones we are not accepting and after days of the same news must be spurring them on. Am sure majority of these sort of threads are opened by fake sites operated by our neighbour and we are so happy to keep on dishing the dirt instead of having a principled stand as conveyed by IK and lets leave it at that. No wonder Lafafa journalists are doing their best and highlighting the same question on our TV and here we are giving them the helping hand too.