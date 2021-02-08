Islamabad updates

Cabinet Approves the Establishment of Special Technology Zone in Islamabad

The cabinet has approved the establishment of the Special Technology Zone on 120 acres of land in Islamabad.Briefing media about the decision of the Federal Cabinet, which met in Islamabad today with Prime Minister Imran Khan in the chair, Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Syed Shibli Faraz, said the cabinet approved the release of Rs. 219.30 million to the Ministry of Health to operationalize the recently constructed Isolation Hospital and Infections Treatment Center in Islamabad.The Minister said that the cabinet was briefed regarding the continuation of the anti-encroachment drive in the Federal Capital. He said that illegal structures will be removed within six months.