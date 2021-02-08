Islamabad updates

What's new

ghazi52

ghazi52

Cabinet Approves the Establishment of Special Technology Zone in Islamabad

The cabinet has approved the establishment of the Special Technology Zone on 120 acres of land in Islamabad.

Briefing media about the decision of the Federal Cabinet, which met in Islamabad today with Prime Minister Imran Khan in the chair, Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Syed Shibli Faraz, said the cabinet approved the release of Rs. 219.30 million to the Ministry of Health to operationalize the recently constructed Isolation Hospital and Infections Treatment Center in Islamabad.

The Minister said that the cabinet was briefed regarding the continuation of the anti-encroachment drive in the Federal Capital. He said that illegal structures will be removed within six months.



1609295455147.png
 
Cabinet Approves the Establishment of Special Technology Zone in Islamabad

The cabinet has approved the establishment of the Special Technology Zone on 120 acres of land in Islamabad.

Briefing media about the decision of the Federal Cabinet, which met in Islamabad today with Prime Minister Imran Khan in the chair, Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Syed Shibli Faraz, said the cabinet approved the release of Rs. 219.30 million to the Ministry of Health to operationalize the recently constructed Isolation Hospital and Infections Treatment Center in Islamabad.

The Minister said that the cabinet was briefed regarding the continuation of the anti-encroachment drive in the Federal Capital. He said that illegal structures will be removed within six months.



Guess what it will be flooded with Chinese companies because I ain't gonna invest a million dollar on crappy It work force
 
ghazi52

ghazi52

J7 Global Mumtaz City Islamabad Under Construction office building.
𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐔𝐧𝐛𝐞𝐚𝐭𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐇𝐢-𝐄𝐧𝐝 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬..



1611602406888.png





1611602426006.png
 
ghazi52

ghazi52

Islamabad Administration reopens Citizen Facilitation Center in Tarlai.
The center was closed in March, 2020 after COVID-19 pandemic. The state-of-the-art center provides various services to the citizens in friendly environment.

At present, the center provides services related to Domicile Certificate, Land Records, and International Driving Permits to the citizens. Notably, 03 Citizen Facilitation Centers have been established by District Administration to improve public service delivery in Federal Capital.



1614349766457.png
 
