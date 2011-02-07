Islamabad to Become the Region's First City With All-Electric Public Transport On Tuesday, Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Capital Development Authority.

On Tuesday, Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Capital Development Authority. In the interest of making Islamabad the first city in Pakistan to adopt an all-electric mode of public transport within the next 3 to 5 years, with the intent to contain the harmful gas emissions and aid the economy by saving millions in fuel consumption.In his conversation with the media, Fawad Chaudhry shared that the initial plan is to roll out 30 electric buses across Islamabad, which will serve 48,000 and save up to 30 barrels of fuel, saving up to Rs. 510 million worth of fuel expenses on an annual basis.He further added that conventional fuel-based transport is responsible for about 25% of global warming, which necessitates the shift to a more environmentally friendly means of transport.Fawad Chaudhry also highlighted that in order to observe a noticeable difference in the rate of emissions in a particular region, at least 40% percent of the public transport in that region must go all-electric in the 1st decade of the adaptation.He reminded the media that the government is already in active pursuit of the said paradigm shift, having signed an agreement with Skywell Automobile to import 120 electric buses to Pakistan before the end of 2020.Minister Chaudhry added that as a part of the said agreement, the said automaker will set up a production plant in the country to begin locally assembly of the buses within the next 2 to 3 years. He also added that the Ministry of Science and Technology (MoST) in partnership with a Swedish automaker, will be introducing specially designed 3-wheeled EVs for women.