Islamabad swallows bitter IMF pills

maithil

May 21, 2010
Pakistan has agreed to take Rs800 billion measures through a combination of cut in expenditures and slapping about Rs500 billion in taxes, including Rs20 per litre fuel tax, to revive the stalled $6 billion International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme.

“The tax collection target of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has been increased to Rs6.1 trillion – an addition of roughly Rs300 billion – and the government will also have to get the State Bank of Pakistan amendment bill approved from parliament,” Finance Adviser Shaukat Tarin said on Monday.

While revealing what the government will have to do in less than two months, Tarin did not hide details of what sounded like very harsh IMF conditions which, if implemented in letter and spirit, would not only consume significant political capital but also unleash another wave of inflation.

“Price stability, exchange rate of the rupee and the level of the interest rate will be the responsibility of the central bank in which the government will have no role,” Tarin told reporters, while sharing details of what had been agreed with the IMF in the name of the SBP autonomy.

“There will also be another increase in power tariff in the next few months, currently estimated to be increased by about 50 paisa per unit but its exact quantum will be determined at the level of circular debt,” said Energy Minister Hammad Azhar, while speaking at the news conference.

Since February, the government has already increased the base tariff by Rs3.63 per unit in two phases.

Tarin and Hammad spoke to the media hours after an announcement by the IMF about the measures that Pakistan would have to take to secure approval of the $1 billion loan tranche. Tarin said once all the conditions were met, the IMF board would meet in January to approve the sixth review of the economy.

“The Pakistani authorities and IMF staff have reached a staff-level agreement on policies and reforms needed to complete the 6th review under the EFF,” according to a statement issued by the IMF from Washington on Monday morning.

Tarin says measures worth Rs800b, approval of SBP bill restore IMF deal
blueazure

blueazure

May 29, 2015
stock market is dumping 600 pts daily,

down almost 2000 pts since monday


they hiked interest rates to stop rupee depreciation, well , the opposite happened ,

Super Falcon

Super Falcon

Jul 3, 2008
Idiot imran is worst than old ones
He should havve refused for IMF

like bhutto eat grass temprory bbut with imf u eat grass in future permanently
 
Sainthood 101

Sainthood 101

Jul 24, 2021
Pakistan always left the IMF program - meaning they took loans, lied and than left
This time - do something first- trust deficit
 
bafxet

bafxet

Sep 13, 2015
It is a classic example of deficit of trust between forex and stock markets with GoP. IMF programme has revived but it has got strings attached to it. The major sticking point is the legislation of autonomizing the SBP.

Screamed of middle class let alone lower middle or lower class are being heard now.
 
WarKa DaNG

WarKa DaNG

Aug 26, 2014
We need to cut our expenditures especially the protocol and other shahi kharchas, recently our Swat, Babozai AC got 2021 facelifted Revo, what was the desperate need for him, before this they had 2019 2.8D Revo
 
N.Siddiqui

N.Siddiqui

Nov 21, 2015
Why can't the govt. of Pakistan increases the levies of petrol say 20 Rs. increase, and increase the per unit price of electricity and gas, others to get the deficit financed by collecting the required money beforehand, like doing this all measures before so that the govt. coffers get the money and people will be prepared to sacrifice this all for not going to the IMF.

Why can't all this extra tax collection be done beforehand, so that IMF lending and huge interest be stopped and curtailed. This all looks so fishy and planned for going to IMF, an economic hitman, doing it all knowingly.
 
IceCold

IceCold

May 1, 2007
Something i dont get is 1 billion USD dollar isnt fucking big deal than why are we dying to get it?
IMF obviously has an agenda when US is the major backer. Had we given US bases it would have been business as usual, but now comes the arm twisting. Government will have to develop a policy other wise rest assured they will get a boot up their rear in the next election.
As a PTI follower, it breaks my heart knowing that IK is an honest man trying to fight multiple challenges but it is what it is.
Come up with a plan or be prepared to go home.
 
