Islamabad strongly protests India’s ‘wilful & deliberate negligence’ over Hurriyat leader’s death

Indian Charge d' Affaires summoned to foreign office, protest conveyedIn a statement issued by the Foreign Office on Tuesday, the Indian Charge d’ Affaires (Cd’A) at the high commission in Islamabad was summoned to the ministry and conveyed Pakistan’s strong protest over the inhuman custodial death of Hurriyat leader Altaf Ahmed Shah.Islamabad deplored that despite Pakistan’s expression of serious concerns over Shah’s sharply deteriorating health in recent times, as well as his daughter’s letter to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi apprising him of the Hurriyat leader’s precarious health, New Delhi remained completely indifferent to the matter.Held at the infamous Tihar Jail for the past five years, Islamabad said that the Indian government not only failed to provide satisfactory medical care to Shah, who was suffering from renal cancer, but had also created inordinate delays in his hospitalization and essential diagnostic tests – which essentially delayed provision of critical life-saving care to him.“Even more heart-wrenching is the fact that the Indian authorities remained adamant in denying Shah’s family access to meet him while deliberately delaying the court hearing of his bail plea on humanitarian grounds,” the foreign office said.Islamabad said that it was evident that Shah had been victimized and punished because he was the son-in-law of revered Hurriyat leader Syed Ali Geelani and a true representative of the Kashmiri people.“His death is the consequence of the Indian government’s wilful and deliberate negligence, utter disregard for human rights and its systematic campaign to suppress and brutalize the Hurriyat leaders.Recalling the condemnable custodial death of Hurriyat leader Ashraf Sehrai last year after his victimization and arrest under the draconian Public Safety Act (PSA), the Indian Cd’A was conveyed Pakistan’s grave apprehensions regarding the ruthless treatment meted out to Hurriyat leaders including Muhammad Yasin Malik, Massarat Aalam Bhat, Shabbir Ahmad Shah, Nayeem Ahmad Khan, Aasiya Andrabi and several others who have been facing illegal detentions in fabricated cases.Islamabad sought to remind New Delhi that many incarcerated Hurriyat leaders, including Malik, are suffering from chronic ailments and require urgent medical attention.Shah was the fourth Kashmiri political prisoner to have died in Indian custody since 2019.Pakistan demanded that the Indian government immediately investigate the custodial death of Shah and hold to account all those responsible for the brutality.Further, Islamabad demanded that Shah’s body should be promptly returned to his family for a proper Muslim burial.India was called upon to desist from unlawfully keeping the indigenous Kashmiri leadership hostage and denying them their fundamental human rights, immediately halt its state-sponsored terrorism in the IIOJK, release all political prisoners incarcerated on trumped-up charges, stop human rights violations, lift the inhuman military siege and let the people of IIOJK exercise their right to self-determination as enshrined in the relevant UN Security Council resolutions and as per their wishes.