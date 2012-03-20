What's new

Islamabad Police Introduces Street Watchers to Reduce Crime

ghazi52

ghazi52

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Mar 21, 2007
50,483
54
76,104
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Islamabad Police Introduces Street Watchers to Reduce Crime


Islamabad police have decided to introduce a ‘street watcher system’ in a bid to control crime and enhance the relationship between the public and the police. Street watchers will be deployed in sub-sectors and streets which will aid the police to tackle the crime situation in the city.

Street watchers and police will be in contact through a mobile app. The main responsibility of the street watchers will be to inform the police of any suspicious activity in their area and keep an eye on the domestic servants and security guards as well.



1602355936757.png






1602355959772.png
 
PakFactor

PakFactor

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 30, 2019
3,102
2
5,063
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Wouldn't you want undercover watchers. I'm sure someone spotting them in uniform and what wouldn't commit a crime until they out of area.
 
313ghazi

313ghazi

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 14, 2017
7,578
35
14,638
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
So are the guys in the pictures street watchers? Will the ones without motorbikes be street walkers?

What's the difference between them and the police?

@Chakar The Great can you please explain what dolphin force is? I assumed they were a police unit.
 
Chakar The Great

Chakar The Great

SENIOR MEMBER
Apr 25, 2018
3,958
0
1,757
Country
United Kingdom
Location
Ireland
313ghazi said:
So are the guys in the pictures street watchers? Will the ones without motorbikes be street walkers?

What's the difference between them and the police?

@Chakar The Great can you please explain what dolphin force is? I assumed they were a police unit.
Click to expand...
Yes its a police force in five major cities of Punjab , modeled after the Istanbul Police Dolphin Force. Its low cost and purpose is to prevent street crimes.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 1, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

MuZammiL Dr. s[1]n
The Si|enT S0LdieR , D.g. 1.s.1. Lt. generaL akhtar abdur Rahman .
Replies
2
Views
12K
peter chamberlin
P

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top