Islamabad Police Introduces Street Watchers to Reduce Crime

Islamabad police have decided to introduce a ‘street watcher system’ in a bid to control crime and enhance the relationship between the public and the police. Street watchers will be deployed in sub-sectors and streets which will aid the police to tackle the crime situation in the city.Street watchers and police will be in contact through a mobile app. The main responsibility of the street watchers will be to inform the police of any suspicious activity in their area and keep an eye on the domestic servants and security guards as well.