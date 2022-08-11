What's new

Islamabad Police arrest wife of Shahbaz Gill’s driver

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 26, 2018
11,675
18
25,792
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
1660214002119.png

  • Police said Izhar’s wife and brother-in-law attacked personnel and tore their uniform.
  • Case has been filed against duo at Aabpara Police Station for creating hurdles in official work.
  • PTI Chairperson Imran Khan strongly condemns raid on Izhar’s residence and terms his wife’s arrest “fascist illegal abduction”.
ISLAMABAD: Police on Thursday took the wife of Shahbaz Gill’s driver in custody after they raided the latter's residence to recover the PTI leader’s mobile phone for investigation in the sedition case being pursued against him.

According to the Islamabad Police, when they raided Gill’s assistant Izhar's home he had fled, however, they took his wife and a relative into custody.

“The raid was conducted to recover Shahbaz Gill’s mobile phone as he told police that he gave his device to the driver during arrest on Tuesday,” the police said, adding that Izhar’s wife and brother-in-law attacked the personnel of law enforcement agency and tore their uniform.

A case has been filed against the duo at the Aabpara Police Station for creating hurdles in official work.

Related items​


The development came a day after a court approved two-day physical remand of Gill. The PTI leader was arrested over his anti-state remarks in a case filed on the state’s behalf.

He would be presented before the court on Friday. The police had sought a 14-day remand, pleading that they have to recover his mobile phone and investigate him further.

Imran calls arrest ‘fascist illegal abductions’​

Meanwhile, PTI Chairperson Imran Khan strongly condemned the raid on Izhar’s residence and termed his wife’s arrest “fascist illegal abductions”.

“I want to ask our legal community are there no fundamental rights anymore?”


The PTI chair said that the "imported government of the cabal of crooks" brought through foreign backed regime change is using fear and terror in the media and among people to gain acceptance after being routed in the Punjab elections.

“But all they are succeeding in doing is further destabilising the country. The only solution is fair and free elections.”
www.geo.tv

Islamabad Police arrest wife of Shahbaz Gill’s driver

Police said Izhar’s wife and brother-in-law attacked personnel and tore their uniform
www.geo.tv www.geo.tv
 
Invicta

Invicta

FULL MEMBER
Mar 5, 2020
862
1
1,353
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
Khan needs to ditch the moral high road and start swinging with these cretins just like they do. That is the only way to make headway with these pigs, he is too cautious and that - so far has not backfired but eventually people will start loosing interest in all these shenanigans and PTI will loose support either way. Give the Gullu Butts some Gullu Butt treatment.
 
El Sidd

El Sidd

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 5, 2017
64,083
1
51,332
Country
Pakistan
Location
Germany
This barbarity is counterproductive.

Government is unprepared to counter record levels of inflation and is looking for anarchy in the country to escape accountability.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 1, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
CM Punjab Elahi advises PTI leadership to distance itself from Gill's statement
2
Replies
27
Views
486
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
RescueRanger
ANOTHER PTI LEADER’S CAR MEETS ACCIDENT
2
Replies
16
Views
579
AZADPAKISTAN2009
AZADPAKISTAN2009
ejaz007
COMSATS varsity issues notice to Gill’s wife for returning Rs16.8m
Replies
5
Views
224
VCheng
VCheng
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Controversial statement: Govt hints at arrest of Imran Khan
2 3
Replies
30
Views
506
Invicta
Invicta
ejaz007
SAPM Shahbaz Gill still on payroll of American public university
Replies
11
Views
446
tman786
T

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom