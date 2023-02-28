What's new

Islamabad police arrest 25 for vandalism at judicial complex

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 26, 2018
14,441
14
30,447
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom

Arrests come after police register case under Section 7 of ATA and other charges​

1045160_469967_Untitled-1_updates.jpg

The capital's police have arrested at least 25 people and registered a terrorism case after Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan’s appearance at the city's judicial complex led to vandalism and riot.

Khan had appeared before multiple courts in connection with different cases. He received bail from two courts and another issued non-bailable arrest warrants for him. The PTI chief also managed to secure interim bail from the Islamabad High Court (IHC) in another case.


Security arrangements at Sector G-11 of the judicial complex were disrupted as PTI workers removed all barriers during their chief's appearances in the different courts. On the occasion, some of the workers vandalised the building and undermined the decorum of the courts.
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1630575488870625281


According to a spokesperson for the capital's police, the case has been registered under Section 7 of the Anti-terrorism Act (ATA) and other charges on the behalf of the state.

Taking to Twitter, the spokesperson said that more than two dozen people have been arrested so far, adding that a Kalashnikov and other weapons have been recovered.

Under a premeditated plan, the mob attempted to attack the high court and the judicial complex, the spokesperson added.

“Police teams have been deployed to different provinces to arrest the people involved in the incident,” he added.

The spokesperson maintained that leaders of a “political party” were leading the mob, adding that they provoked the people, which led to vandalism.

The spokesperson added that government property was damaged at the judicial complex, while the police prevented any such move in the high court.

Sanaullah vows to arrest culprits​

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, while reacting to the incident, said that the government would take action against perpetrators for "attacking" the judicial complex, rioting, and sabotaging the judiciary’s dignity.

In a press conference alongside Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders Azma Bukhari and Talal Chaudhry, the minister said that the culprits would be booked and arrested on terror charges.

Sanaullah said: “The banking court, which is present in the judicial complex, was stormed by around 400 'worker-like goons' who were with them."

"They attacked the policemen on duty by pushing them and ripping their uniforms apart and caused damage to the building by breaking its glass," the interior minister said.

He added that despite the riots, Khan was still granted bail. However, the minister — who is also a PML-N leader from Punjab — said that the government will take strict legal action against these goons.

Sanaullah said that the “pampering behaviour” of the courts encourages hostility among Khan’s supporters. “The event that took place today, in which the judicial complex and the judiciary were attacked, only happened because they are receiving mild treatment.”

He condemned the attack and asserted that legal action is inevitable after what has happened today.
www.thenews.com.pk

Islamabad police arrest 25 for vandalism at judicial complex

ISLAMABAD: The capital's police have arrested at least 25 people and registered a terrorism case after Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan’s appearance at the city's judicial complex...
www.thenews.com.pk www.thenews.com.pk
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 1, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

muhammadhafeezmalik
Imran Khan's demand rejected to shift District Courts from F8 to JC in F11 for his case!!
Replies
2
Views
167
Azad_ Kashmiri
Azad_ Kashmiri
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Rana Sanaullah to approach court against ACE Punjab for 'forging case records
Replies
0
Views
255
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
HAIDER
Islamabad court rejects Sheikh Rashid’s post-arrest bail plea in Zardari remarks case
Replies
2
Views
211
Azadkashmir
Azadkashmir
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Sanaullah urges CJP to take notice of Elahi’s alleged audio leak
2 3
Replies
38
Views
1K
Azad_ Kashmiri
Azad_ Kashmiri
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Imran Khan's 'statements' may land him in jail: Rana Sanaullah
Replies
4
Views
226
Riz
Riz

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom