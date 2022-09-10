What's new

Islamabad police acquired Drones for Shelling on Protest Gatherings

Ghazwa-e-Hind

Ghazwa-e-Hind

Apr 9, 2019
These are battery operated, require skills and precision to fly, and can only drop limited payload.

After 30 minutes, their battery will be drained.

It's just a scare tactics, Islamabad police must stay away from getting involved in democratic exercises or using brute force, and let Pakistanis express their demands peacefully.
 
Nov 22, 2017
Who is behind Islamabad Police? On 25th May the rubber bullets and tear gas was fired by the Army.

This is Bajwa, Faheem in action against anyone who raises a voice against their treason and corruption.
 
Oct 27, 2013
BSF announced using these drones in Indian Occupied Kashmir just a few days ago.

And today Islamabad Police has announced the same in Occupied Pakistan

What's the difference?

BSF develops tear gas shell-dropping drone system for security forces

A clip shared by the force shows at least 6 tear smoke shells placed tightly in a metal cage fixed under a hexacopter drone. The drone system drops the tear shells from the air.
The imported regime may well have acquired these drones from their friend Modi
 

