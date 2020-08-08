Islamabad, Pakistan biggest interchanges, aerial drone views

Separate names with a comma.
ISLAMABAD BIGGEST INTERCHANGES
More big local trees with shady foliage need to be planted inside the interchanges loops and around the open areas. Now we see some decoration in geometrical patterns, this should not be done as decorative shrubs and plants are not needed, they don't provide any shade or birds habitat or replenish oxygen.
Wooded areas with big trees should be a priority with no decorative plants, which are costly to maintain and useless. Big trees doesn't require any maintenance after initial years...
Islamabad is very green, can be improved as population growth is threatening the green and clean characteristic of the city.
@Imran Khan
What a contrast with Karachi.
Karachi wo Razia hai jo PPP aur MQM/PTI kay Ghundon mein phans gai hai...
Jab burger hota hai development ata hai
jab zada burger ata hai to zada development ata hai